What is the main purpose of gluconeogenesis? The main purpose of gluconeogenesis is to convert pyruvate into glucose.

How many biochemical reactions are involved in gluconeogenesis? Gluconeogenesis involves a total of 11 biochemical reactions.

Which reactions in gluconeogenesis differ from glycolysis? Reactions 1, 2, 9, and 11 in gluconeogenesis are different from those in glycolysis.

What enzyme catalyzes the conversion of pyruvate to oxaloacetate in gluconeogenesis? Pyruvate carboxylase catalyzes the conversion of pyruvate to oxaloacetate.

Which enzyme is responsible for converting oxaloacetate to phosphoenolpyruvate (PEP)? PEP carboxykinase is responsible for converting oxaloacetate to phosphoenolpyruvate (PEP).

What is the role of fructose 1,6-bisphosphatase in gluconeogenesis? Fructose 1,6-bisphosphatase removes an inorganic phosphate from fructose 1,6-bisphosphate to form fructose 6-phosphate.