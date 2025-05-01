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Gluconeogenesis quiz

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  • What is the main purpose of gluconeogenesis?
    The main purpose of gluconeogenesis is to convert pyruvate into glucose.
  • How many biochemical reactions are involved in gluconeogenesis?
    Gluconeogenesis involves a total of 11 biochemical reactions.
  • Which reactions in gluconeogenesis differ from glycolysis?
    Reactions 1, 2, 9, and 11 in gluconeogenesis are different from those in glycolysis.
  • What enzyme catalyzes the conversion of pyruvate to oxaloacetate in gluconeogenesis?
    Pyruvate carboxylase catalyzes the conversion of pyruvate to oxaloacetate.
  • Which enzyme is responsible for converting oxaloacetate to phosphoenolpyruvate (PEP)?
    PEP carboxykinase is responsible for converting oxaloacetate to phosphoenolpyruvate (PEP).
  • What is the role of fructose 1,6-bisphosphatase in gluconeogenesis?
    Fructose 1,6-bisphosphatase removes an inorganic phosphate from fructose 1,6-bisphosphate to form fructose 6-phosphate.
  • Which enzyme catalyzes the final step of gluconeogenesis, forming glucose?
    Glucose 6-phosphatase catalyzes the final step, removing a phosphate from glucose 6-phosphate to form glucose.
  • What energy molecules are required for gluconeogenesis?
    Gluconeogenesis requires ATP, GTP, and NADH to drive its reactions.
  • What mnemonic helps remember the reactions in gluconeogenesis that differ from glycolysis?
    The mnemonic 'call 911' helps remember that reactions 1, 2, 9, and 11 are different.
  • What is the sequence of key metabolites in gluconeogenesis according to the mnemonic?
    The sequence is pyruvate, oxaloacetate, PEP, fructose 1,6-bisphosphate, fructose 6-phosphate, glucose 6-phosphate, and glucose.
  • How does the Cori cycle connect muscle and liver metabolism?
    The Cori cycle transports lactate from muscles to the liver, where it is converted back to glucose via gluconeogenesis.
  • Which reactions in gluconeogenesis involve the use of ATP or GTP?
    Reaction 1 uses ATP, reaction 2 uses GTP, and reaction 5 uses ATP.
  • What class of enzyme is responsible for transferring phosphate groups in gluconeogenesis?
    Kinases are the class of enzymes responsible for transferring phosphate groups.
  • What is the function of isomerase enzymes in gluconeogenesis?
    Isomerase enzymes catalyze the rearrangement of molecules to form isomers, such as converting fructose 6-phosphate to glucose 6-phosphate.
  • How does glycerol enter the gluconeogenesis pathway?
    Glycerol enters gluconeogenesis as dihydroxyacetone phosphate (DHAP), bypassing the pyruvate step.