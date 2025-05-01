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Halogenation Reaction quiz

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  • What is the halogenation reaction in alkenes?
    Halogenation in alkenes involves adding two halogen atoms (from Br2 or Cl2) to a pi bond, resulting in a dihalide.
  • How many halogen atoms are added to each double-bonded carbon in an alkene during halogenation?
    Each double-bonded carbon gains one halogen atom during halogenation.
  • What is the product called when two halogens are added to an alkene?
    The product is called a dihalide.
  • What reagent is used for halogenation reactions?
    Halogenation reactions use X2, where X can be Br or Cl.
  • How many moles of halogen are needed for each pi bond in halogenation?
    One mole of halogen reagent is needed for each pi bond.
  • What happens when halogenation is performed on an alkyne?
    Halogenation of an alkyne adds four halogen atoms, resulting in a tetrahalide.
  • How many pi bonds does an alkyne have?
    An alkyne has two pi bonds.
  • How many moles of halogen are required to fully halogenate an alkyne?
    Two moles of halogen are required to fully halogenate an alkyne.
  • What is the product called when four halogens are added to an alkyne?
    The product is called a tetrahalide.
  • What is the relationship between the number of pi bonds and moles of halogen reagent needed?
    Each pi bond requires one mole of halogen reagent for halogenation.
  • What halogens are commonly used in halogenation reactions?
    Bromine (Br2) and chlorine (Cl2) are commonly used.
  • What is the general outcome of halogenation in organic molecules?
    Halogenation adds two halogens per pi bond, forming dihalides or tetrahalides.
  • What is the structural change in an alkene after halogenation?
    The alkene becomes a dihalide with two halogen atoms attached.
  • What is the structural change in an alkyne after halogenation?
    The alkyne becomes a tetrahalide with four halogen atoms attached.
  • Why is it important to count pi bonds before halogenation?
    Counting pi bonds ensures the correct amount of halogen reagent is used for complete reaction.