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What is the halogenation reaction in alkenes? Halogenation in alkenes involves adding two halogen atoms (from Br2 or Cl2) to a pi bond, resulting in a dihalide. How many halogen atoms are added to each double-bonded carbon in an alkene during halogenation? Each double-bonded carbon gains one halogen atom during halogenation. What is the product called when two halogens are added to an alkene? The product is called a dihalide. What reagent is used for halogenation reactions? Halogenation reactions use X2, where X can be Br or Cl. How many moles of halogen are needed for each pi bond in halogenation? One mole of halogen reagent is needed for each pi bond. What happens when halogenation is performed on an alkyne? Halogenation of an alkyne adds four halogen atoms, resulting in a tetrahalide. How many pi bonds does an alkyne have? An alkyne has two pi bonds. How many moles of halogen are required to fully halogenate an alkyne? Two moles of halogen are required to fully halogenate an alkyne. What is the product called when four halogens are added to an alkyne? The product is called a tetrahalide. What is the relationship between the number of pi bonds and moles of halogen reagent needed? Each pi bond requires one mole of halogen reagent for halogenation. What halogens are commonly used in halogenation reactions? Bromine (Br2) and chlorine (Cl2) are commonly used. What is the general outcome of halogenation in organic molecules? Halogenation adds two halogens per pi bond, forming dihalides or tetrahalides. What is the structural change in an alkene after halogenation? The alkene becomes a dihalide with two halogen atoms attached. What is the structural change in an alkyne after halogenation? The alkyne becomes a tetrahalide with four halogen atoms attached. Why is it important to count pi bonds before halogenation? Counting pi bonds ensures the correct amount of halogen reagent is used for complete reaction.
Halogenation Reaction quiz
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