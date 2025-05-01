What is the halogenation reaction in alkenes? Halogenation in alkenes involves adding two halogen atoms (from Br2 or Cl2) to a pi bond, resulting in a dihalide.

How many halogen atoms are added to each double-bonded carbon in an alkene during halogenation? Each double-bonded carbon gains one halogen atom during halogenation.

What is the product called when two halogens are added to an alkene? The product is called a dihalide.

What reagent is used for halogenation reactions? Halogenation reactions use X2, where X can be Br or Cl.

How many moles of halogen are needed for each pi bond in halogenation? One mole of halogen reagent is needed for each pi bond.

What happens when halogenation is performed on an alkyne? Halogenation of an alkyne adds four halogen atoms, resulting in a tetrahalide.