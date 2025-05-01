What is the main product formed when water is added to an alkene in a hydration reaction? The main product is an alcohol formed by the addition of H and OH across the alkene's double bond.

What acts as the catalyst in the acid-catalyzed hydration of alkenes? Sulfuric acid acts as the catalyst in this reaction.

What does the term 'hydration' mean in the context of organic chemistry? Hydration means the addition of a water molecule to another molecule, such as an alkene.

In a symmetrical alkene, how are H and OH added during hydration? H and OH can be added to either carbon of the double bond since both are equivalent.

What happens to the double bond in an alkene during a hydration reaction? The double bond is broken to allow the addition of H and OH.

What rule determines the placement of H and OH in the hydration of asymmetric alkenes? Markovnikov's rule determines the placement of H and OH.