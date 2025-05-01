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Hydration Reaction quiz

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  • What is the main product formed when water is added to an alkene in a hydration reaction?
    The main product is an alcohol formed by the addition of H and OH across the alkene's double bond.
  • What acts as the catalyst in the acid-catalyzed hydration of alkenes?
    Sulfuric acid acts as the catalyst in this reaction.
  • What does the term 'hydration' mean in the context of organic chemistry?
    Hydration means the addition of a water molecule to another molecule, such as an alkene.
  • In a symmetrical alkene, how are H and OH added during hydration?
    H and OH can be added to either carbon of the double bond since both are equivalent.
  • What happens to the double bond in an alkene during a hydration reaction?
    The double bond is broken to allow the addition of H and OH.
  • What rule determines the placement of H and OH in the hydration of asymmetric alkenes?
    Markovnikov's rule determines the placement of H and OH.
  • According to Markovnikov's rule, where does the H atom add in an asymmetric alkene?
    The H atom adds to the alkene carbon with more hydrogens already attached.
  • Where does the OH group add in an asymmetric alkene during hydration?
    The OH group adds to the alkene carbon with fewer hydrogens attached.
  • What is the major product in the hydration of an asymmetric alkene?
    The major product is the one formed according to Markovnikov's rule.
  • How much of the minor product is typically formed in the hydration of asymmetric alkenes?
    The minor product forms in very small amounts, sometimes less than one percent.
  • What is the minor product in the hydration of an asymmetric alkene?
    The minor product is formed when H and OH add opposite to Markovnikov's rule.
  • Why is sulfuric acid needed in the hydration reaction of alkenes?
    Sulfuric acid acts as a catalyst to initiate and speed up the reaction.
  • What is added across the pi bond of an alkene in a hydration reaction?
    A hydrogen atom (H) and a hydroxyl group (OH) from water are added.
  • How do you determine which carbon gets the H and which gets the OH in an asymmetric alkene?
    Use Markovnikov's rule: H goes to the carbon with more hydrogens, OH to the one with fewer.
  • What is the overall result of a hydration reaction on an alkene?
    The alkene is converted into an alcohol by the addition of water across the double bond.