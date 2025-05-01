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What is the main product formed when water is added to an alkene in a hydration reaction? The main product is an alcohol formed by the addition of H and OH across the alkene's double bond. What acts as the catalyst in the acid-catalyzed hydration of alkenes? Sulfuric acid acts as the catalyst in this reaction. What does the term 'hydration' mean in the context of organic chemistry? Hydration means the addition of a water molecule to another molecule, such as an alkene. In a symmetrical alkene, how are H and OH added during hydration? H and OH can be added to either carbon of the double bond since both are equivalent. What happens to the double bond in an alkene during a hydration reaction? The double bond is broken to allow the addition of H and OH. What rule determines the placement of H and OH in the hydration of asymmetric alkenes? Markovnikov's rule determines the placement of H and OH. According to Markovnikov's rule, where does the H atom add in an asymmetric alkene? The H atom adds to the alkene carbon with more hydrogens already attached. Where does the OH group add in an asymmetric alkene during hydration? The OH group adds to the alkene carbon with fewer hydrogens attached. What is the major product in the hydration of an asymmetric alkene? The major product is the one formed according to Markovnikov's rule. How much of the minor product is typically formed in the hydration of asymmetric alkenes? The minor product forms in very small amounts, sometimes less than one percent. What is the minor product in the hydration of an asymmetric alkene? The minor product is formed when H and OH add opposite to Markovnikov's rule. Why is sulfuric acid needed in the hydration reaction of alkenes? Sulfuric acid acts as a catalyst to initiate and speed up the reaction. What is added across the pi bond of an alkene in a hydration reaction? A hydrogen atom (H) and a hydroxyl group (OH) from water are added. How do you determine which carbon gets the H and which gets the OH in an asymmetric alkene? Use Markovnikov's rule: H goes to the carbon with more hydrogens, OH to the one with fewer. What is the overall result of a hydration reaction on an alkene? The alkene is converted into an alcohol by the addition of water across the double bond.
Hydration Reaction quiz
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