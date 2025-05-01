What is an intensive property? An intensive property is a physical property that does not depend on the amount or size of the substance present.

Give two examples of intensive properties. Examples include color and density.

Why is the color of gold considered an intensive property? The color of gold remains the same regardless of the quantity, making it an intensive property.

Does the boiling point of water change with the amount of water present? No, water boils at 100 degrees Celsius regardless of the amount, so boiling point is an intensive property.

What is an extensive property? An extensive property is a physical property that depends on the size or amount of the substance present.

List two examples of extensive properties. Examples include mass and volume.