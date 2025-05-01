Ionic Bonding Attractive force holding together oppositely charged ions, resulting in the formation of stable compounds.

Cation Positively charged species formed when a metal atom loses one or more electrons.

Anion Negatively charged species produced when a nonmetal atom gains one or more electrons.

Ionic Compound Substance composed of cations and anions held together by strong electrostatic attractions.

Ionic Salt Another term for a compound formed from the combination of cations and anions.

Electrostatic Attraction Force responsible for holding together particles with opposite electrical charges.