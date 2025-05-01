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Ionic Bonding definitions

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  • Ionic Bonding
    Attractive force holding together oppositely charged ions, resulting in the formation of stable compounds.
  • Cation
    Positively charged species formed when a metal atom loses one or more electrons.
  • Anion
    Negatively charged species produced when a nonmetal atom gains one or more electrons.
  • Ionic Compound
    Substance composed of cations and anions held together by strong electrostatic attractions.
  • Ionic Salt
    Another term for a compound formed from the combination of cations and anions.
  • Electrostatic Attraction
    Force responsible for holding together particles with opposite electrical charges.
  • Valence Electrons
    Outer shell electrons involved in the transfer process during the formation of charged ions.
  • Potential Energy
    Energy lowered when oppositely charged ions come together to form a stable structure.
  • Physical State
    Condition in which ionic compounds exist at room temperature, typically as solids.
  • Conductivity
    Ability of dissolved ionic compounds to allow the flow of electric current due to mobile ions.
  • Melting Point
    Temperature at which an ionic solid transitions to a liquid, usually very high due to strong attractions.
  • Boiling Point
    Temperature required for an ionic solid to become a gas, reflecting strong interionic forces.
  • Brittleness
    Tendency of ionic solids to crack or splinter when subjected to force, despite their hardness.