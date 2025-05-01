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Ionic Bonding Attractive force holding together oppositely charged ions, resulting in the formation of stable compounds. Cation Positively charged species formed when a metal atom loses one or more electrons. Anion Negatively charged species produced when a nonmetal atom gains one or more electrons. Ionic Compound Substance composed of cations and anions held together by strong electrostatic attractions. Ionic Salt Another term for a compound formed from the combination of cations and anions. Electrostatic Attraction Force responsible for holding together particles with opposite electrical charges. Valence Electrons Outer shell electrons involved in the transfer process during the formation of charged ions. Potential Energy Energy lowered when oppositely charged ions come together to form a stable structure. Physical State Condition in which ionic compounds exist at room temperature, typically as solids. Conductivity Ability of dissolved ionic compounds to allow the flow of electric current due to mobile ions. Melting Point Temperature at which an ionic solid transitions to a liquid, usually very high due to strong attractions. Boiling Point Temperature required for an ionic solid to become a gas, reflecting strong interionic forces. Brittleness Tendency of ionic solids to crack or splinter when subjected to force, despite their hardness.
Ionic Bonding definitions
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