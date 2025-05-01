What is the main attractive force in ionic bonding? The main attractive force in ionic bonding is the electrostatic attraction between oppositely charged ions (cations and anions).

What do we call a positively charged ion in an ionic compound? A positively charged ion in an ionic compound is called a cation.

What do we call a negatively charged ion in an ionic compound? A negatively charged ion in an ionic compound is called an anion.

How do metals typically form cations? Metals form cations by losing their valence electrons.

How do nonmetals typically form anions? Nonmetals form anions by gaining electrons.

Why do sodium (Na) and chlorine (Cl) form an ionic bond? Sodium loses an electron to become Na+, and chlorine gains that electron to become Cl-, resulting in opposite charges that attract each other.