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Ionic Salts (Simplified) quiz

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  • What is a salt in the context of acid-base reactions?
    A salt is the ionic compound formed as a product of the neutralization between an acid and a base, consisting of a cation and an anion.
  • What are the two products typically formed when an acid and a base neutralize each other?
    The two products are water and a salt.
  • What determines whether a salt will make a solution acidic, basic, or neutral?
    The properties of the cation and anion in the salt determine if the solution will be acidic, basic, or neutral.
  • How are cations in salts categorized?
    Cations are categorized as transition metals, main group metals, or positive amines.
  • What is the rule for acidity of transition metal cations in salts?
    Transition metal cations are acidic if their charge is +2 or higher; otherwise, they are neutral.
  • Give an example of an acidic and a neutral transition metal salt.
    Zinc chloride (ZnCl2) is acidic, while silver bromide (AgBr) is neutral.
  • What is the rule for main group metal cations regarding acidity?
    Main group metal cations are acidic if their charge is +3 or higher; otherwise, they are neutral.
  • Why are Group 1a and 2a metals always neutral in salts?
    Group 1a and 2a metals have charges of +1 and +2, which do not meet the minimum requirement for acidity, so they are always neutral.
  • What is special about tin (Sn) and lead (Pb) in group 4a regarding their charges?
    Tin and lead can have charges of +2 or +4; they are neutral at +2 and acidic at +4.
  • Are positive amines in salts acidic or neutral?
    Positive amines are always acidic in salts.
  • How can you identify a salt containing a positive amine?
    A salt with a positive amine will have a cation containing nitrogen and hydrogen (or carbon, hydrogen, and nitrogen) and a negative anion.
  • How do you determine if an anion is basic or neutral?
    Add H+ to the anion; if it forms a weak acid, the anion is basic, but if it forms a strong acid, the anion is neutral.
  • What type of acid does BrO- form when H+ is added, and what does this mean for its basicity?
    BrO- forms a weak oxyacid (HBrO) when H+ is added, so BrO- is basic.
  • What type of acid does Br- form when H+ is added, and what does this mean for its basicity?
    Br- forms a strong binary acid (HBr) when H+ is added, so Br- is neutral.
  • Why is it important to focus on the anion when determining the acidity or basicity of a salt?
    Because the basicity or neutrality of the anion depends on the strength of the acid it forms with H+, which can be more complex to determine than for cations.