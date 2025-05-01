What is a salt in the context of acid-base reactions? A salt is the ionic compound formed as a product of the neutralization between an acid and a base, consisting of a cation and an anion.

What are the two products typically formed when an acid and a base neutralize each other? The two products are water and a salt.

What determines whether a salt will make a solution acidic, basic, or neutral? The properties of the cation and anion in the salt determine if the solution will be acidic, basic, or neutral.

How are cations in salts categorized? Cations are categorized as transition metals, main group metals, or positive amines.

What is the rule for acidity of transition metal cations in salts? Transition metal cations are acidic if their charge is +2 or higher; otherwise, they are neutral.

Give an example of an acidic and a neutral transition metal salt. Zinc chloride (ZnCl2) is acidic, while silver bromide (AgBr) is neutral.