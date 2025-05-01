Skip to main content
Back

Ions (Simplified) quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What is the main reason elements form ions?
    Elements form ions to achieve a stable electron arrangement like the noble gases.
  • What type of ion do metals typically form?
    Metals typically form positively charged ions called cations.
  • What type of ion do nonmetals typically form?
    Nonmetals typically form negatively charged ions called anions.
  • What does the term 'isoelectronic' mean?
    Isoelectronic means having the same number of electrons.
  • How is a cation formed?
    A cation is formed when an atom loses electrons.
  • How is an anion formed?
    An anion is formed when an atom gains electrons.
  • What happens to the charge of an atom when it loses electrons?
    The atom becomes more positively charged for each electron it loses.
  • What happens to the charge of an atom when it gains electrons?
    The atom becomes more negatively charged for each electron it gains.
  • How many electrons does neutral boron have?
    Neutral boron has 5 electrons.
  • What is the charge of boron after it loses 3 electrons?
    After losing 3 electrons, boron has a charge of 3+.
  • How many electrons does neutral oxygen have?
    Neutral oxygen has 8 electrons.
  • What is the charge of oxygen after it gains 2 electrons?
    After gaining 2 electrons, oxygen has a charge of 2-.
  • What does the atomic number of an element represent?
    The atomic number represents the number of protons in the nucleus.
  • What does the mass number of an element represent?
    The mass number is the total number of protons and neutrons in the nucleus.
  • Why does gaining electrons make an atom negatively charged?
    Gaining electrons increases the number of negatively charged particles, making the atom negatively charged.