What is the main reason elements form ions? Elements form ions to achieve a stable electron arrangement like the noble gases.

What type of ion do metals typically form? Metals typically form positively charged ions called cations.

What type of ion do nonmetals typically form? Nonmetals typically form negatively charged ions called anions.

What does the term 'isoelectronic' mean? Isoelectronic means having the same number of electrons.

How is a cation formed? A cation is formed when an atom loses electrons.

How is an anion formed? An anion is formed when an atom gains electrons.