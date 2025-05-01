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What is the main reason elements form ions? Elements form ions to achieve a stable electron arrangement like the noble gases. What type of ion do metals typically form? Metals typically form positively charged ions called cations. What type of ion do nonmetals typically form? Nonmetals typically form negatively charged ions called anions. What does the term 'isoelectronic' mean? Isoelectronic means having the same number of electrons. How is a cation formed? A cation is formed when an atom loses electrons. How is an anion formed? An anion is formed when an atom gains electrons. What happens to the charge of an atom when it loses electrons? The atom becomes more positively charged for each electron it loses. What happens to the charge of an atom when it gains electrons? The atom becomes more negatively charged for each electron it gains. How many electrons does neutral boron have? Neutral boron has 5 electrons. What is the charge of boron after it loses 3 electrons? After losing 3 electrons, boron has a charge of 3+. How many electrons does neutral oxygen have? Neutral oxygen has 8 electrons. What is the charge of oxygen after it gains 2 electrons? After gaining 2 electrons, oxygen has a charge of 2-. What does the atomic number of an element represent? The atomic number represents the number of protons in the nucleus. What does the mass number of an element represent? The mass number is the total number of protons and neutrons in the nucleus. Why does gaining electrons make an atom negatively charged? Gaining electrons increases the number of negatively charged particles, making the atom negatively charged.
Ions (Simplified) quiz
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