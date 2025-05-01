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Isomers quiz

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  • What is the definition of isomers?
    Isomers are molecules with the same molecular formula but different connectivity or spatial orientation.
  • How do structural (constitutional) isomers differ from each other?
    They have the same molecular formula but different connectivity of their atoms.
  • What distinguishes stereoisomers from structural isomers?
    Stereoisomers have the same molecular formula and connectivity but differ in spatial orientation, while structural isomers differ in connectivity.
  • What are the two main types of stereoisomers?
    The two main types are geometric isomers and optical isomers.
  • How do geometric isomers differ from each other?
    Geometric isomers differ in the spatial arrangement of groups around a double bond, such as cis (same side) and trans (opposite sides).
  • What is a cis isomer in geometric isomerism?
    A cis isomer has similar groups on the same side of a double bond.
  • What is a trans isomer in geometric isomerism?
    A trans isomer has similar groups on opposite sides of a double bond.
  • What are optical isomers?
    Optical isomers are non-superimposable mirror images of each other.
  • How can you identify optical isomers using a mirror?
    Imagine a mirror between two molecules; if one is the mirror image of the other and they cannot be superimposed, they are optical isomers.
  • What does 'non-superimposable' mean in the context of optical isomers?
    It means the mirror images cannot be placed on top of each other to give the same molecule.
  • How can you use bond orientation to identify optical isomers?
    Invert the bonds that show spatial orientation (solid or dashed); if the resulting molecule is a mirror image, it's an optical isomer.
  • What is the molecular formula for the example used to explain structural isomers in the transcript?
    The example uses C4H8 to illustrate structural isomers.
  • How do you create a structural isomer from a straight-chain alkene?
    By rearranging the carbon chain or the position of the double bond while keeping the same molecular formula.
  • What is the key difference between geometric and optical isomers?
    Geometric isomers differ around a double bond, while optical isomers are non-superimposable mirror images.
  • Why is understanding isomers important in chemistry?
    It helps recognize how molecules with the same formula can have different properties due to differences in connectivity or spatial arrangement.