What is the definition of isomers? Isomers are molecules with the same molecular formula but different connectivity or spatial orientation.

How do structural (constitutional) isomers differ from each other? They have the same molecular formula but different connectivity of their atoms.

What distinguishes stereoisomers from structural isomers? Stereoisomers have the same molecular formula and connectivity but differ in spatial orientation, while structural isomers differ in connectivity.

What are the two main types of stereoisomers? The two main types are geometric isomers and optical isomers.

How do geometric isomers differ from each other? Geometric isomers differ in the spatial arrangement of groups around a double bond, such as cis (same side) and trans (opposite sides).

What is a cis isomer in geometric isomerism? A cis isomer has similar groups on the same side of a double bond.