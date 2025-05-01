What is the primary use of a transfer pipette in the laboratory? A transfer pipette is used to transfer small amounts of liquid from one container to another.

How is a burette commonly used in laboratory experiments? A burette is used to prepare solutions and perform acid-base titrations by delivering precise volumes of liquid.

What is the main function of a Buckner funnel? A Buckner funnel is used for filtration, specifically to separate solids from liquids, often with the aid of a vacuum flask.

Why is a vacuum flask used with a Buckner funnel? A vacuum flask is used to speed up filtration by creating suction when connected to a vacuum source.

What is the purpose of a graduated cylinder in the lab? A graduated cylinder is used to measure the volume of liquids, though it is not highly precise.

For what purpose are beakers typically used? Beakers are used to handle and measure larger quantities of liquids, usually in the range of 250 to 500 mL.