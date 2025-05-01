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What is the primary use of a transfer pipette in the laboratory? A transfer pipette is used to transfer small amounts of liquid from one container to another. How is a burette commonly used in laboratory experiments? A burette is used to prepare solutions and perform acid-base titrations by delivering precise volumes of liquid. What is the main function of a Buckner funnel? A Buckner funnel is used for filtration, specifically to separate solids from liquids, often with the aid of a vacuum flask. Why is a vacuum flask used with a Buckner funnel? A vacuum flask is used to speed up filtration by creating suction when connected to a vacuum source. What is the purpose of a graduated cylinder in the lab? A graduated cylinder is used to measure the volume of liquids, though it is not highly precise. For what purpose are beakers typically used? Beakers are used to handle and measure larger quantities of liquids, usually in the range of 250 to 500 mL. When would you use a volumetric flask? A volumetric flask is used for making precise dilutions of solutions to a known volume. What is the main use of an Erlenmeyer flask? An Erlenmeyer flask is primarily used for transferring and mixing large amounts of solutions. What is a crucible used for in the laboratory? A crucible is used to heat small amounts of solid material at high temperatures to remove moisture. How does an evaporating dish function in the lab? An evaporating dish is used to allow liquids to evaporate, leaving behind solid residues. What is the difference between a spatula and a scupula? A spatula is used to transfer small amounts of powdered solids, while a scupula is used for larger amounts. What is the main use of a regular funnel in the laboratory? A regular funnel is used to transfer liquids or powdered solids into containers with small openings, preventing spills. How does filter paper work with a funnel during filtration? Filter paper placed in a funnel separates a mixture by allowing the liquid (filtrate) to pass through while retaining the solid (residue). What is a separatory funnel used for? A separatory funnel is used to separate a liquid and a solid by exposing the solid to another solvent, commonly in acid-base extractions. Why is it important to follow laboratory rules and handle materials carefully? Following laboratory rules and careful handling ensures safety and efficiency during experiments.
Laboratory Materials quiz
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