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Laboratory Materials quiz

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  • What is the primary use of a transfer pipette in the laboratory?
    A transfer pipette is used to transfer small amounts of liquid from one container to another.
  • How is a burette commonly used in laboratory experiments?
    A burette is used to prepare solutions and perform acid-base titrations by delivering precise volumes of liquid.
  • What is the main function of a Buckner funnel?
    A Buckner funnel is used for filtration, specifically to separate solids from liquids, often with the aid of a vacuum flask.
  • Why is a vacuum flask used with a Buckner funnel?
    A vacuum flask is used to speed up filtration by creating suction when connected to a vacuum source.
  • What is the purpose of a graduated cylinder in the lab?
    A graduated cylinder is used to measure the volume of liquids, though it is not highly precise.
  • For what purpose are beakers typically used?
    Beakers are used to handle and measure larger quantities of liquids, usually in the range of 250 to 500 mL.
  • When would you use a volumetric flask?
    A volumetric flask is used for making precise dilutions of solutions to a known volume.
  • What is the main use of an Erlenmeyer flask?
    An Erlenmeyer flask is primarily used for transferring and mixing large amounts of solutions.
  • What is a crucible used for in the laboratory?
    A crucible is used to heat small amounts of solid material at high temperatures to remove moisture.
  • How does an evaporating dish function in the lab?
    An evaporating dish is used to allow liquids to evaporate, leaving behind solid residues.
  • What is the difference between a spatula and a scupula?
    A spatula is used to transfer small amounts of powdered solids, while a scupula is used for larger amounts.
  • What is the main use of a regular funnel in the laboratory?
    A regular funnel is used to transfer liquids or powdered solids into containers with small openings, preventing spills.
  • How does filter paper work with a funnel during filtration?
    Filter paper placed in a funnel separates a mixture by allowing the liquid (filtrate) to pass through while retaining the solid (residue).
  • What is a separatory funnel used for?
    A separatory funnel is used to separate a liquid and a solid by exposing the solid to another solvent, commonly in acid-base extractions.
  • Why is it important to follow laboratory rules and handle materials carefully?
    Following laboratory rules and careful handling ensures safety and efficiency during experiments.