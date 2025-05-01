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What does Le Chatelier's Principle state about a system at equilibrium when it is disturbed? It states that the system will shift in a direction that minimizes or cancels the disturbance to reestablish equilibrium. How does increasing the concentration of reactants affect the direction of equilibrium? Increasing reactants shifts the equilibrium forward, toward the products, to reduce the excess reactants. What happens to equilibrium if you decrease the concentration of products? The equilibrium shifts forward, toward the products, to replenish the depleted products. When pressure is increased in a reaction involving gases, which side does the equilibrium shift toward? It shifts toward the side with fewer moles of gas. How does decreasing the volume of a gaseous reaction mixture affect equilibrium? Decreasing volume increases pressure, causing the equilibrium to shift toward the side with fewer moles of gas. What is the effect of adding an inert gas at constant volume on the equilibrium position? Adding an inert gas at constant volume causes no shift in the equilibrium position. If an inert gas is added at constant pressure, how does the equilibrium shift? The equilibrium shifts toward the side with more moles of gas because the volume increases. What effect does adding a catalyst have on the position of equilibrium? A catalyst does not shift the equilibrium position; it only speeds up the rate at which equilibrium is reached. How does decreasing the concentration of reactants affect the equilibrium? Decreasing reactants shifts the equilibrium toward the reactants to produce more reactants. What happens to equilibrium if you increase the concentration of products? Increasing products shifts the equilibrium toward the reactants to reduce the excess products. How does increasing temperature affect an exothermic reaction at equilibrium? Increasing temperature shifts the equilibrium away from the heat, toward the reactants in an exothermic reaction. In an endothermic reaction, what is the effect of decreasing temperature on equilibrium? Decreasing temperature shifts the equilibrium toward the heat, which is the reactant side in an endothermic reaction. Why is it important to know if a reaction is endothermic or exothermic when considering temperature changes? Because the location of heat (reactant or product side) determines the direction the equilibrium will shift when temperature changes. What happens to the equilibrium constant (K) when temperature changes? The equilibrium constant (K) changes because it is temperature dependent. If pressure is decreased or volume is increased in a gaseous equilibrium, which side does the equilibrium favor? The equilibrium shifts toward the side with more moles of gas.
Le Chatelier's Principle quiz
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