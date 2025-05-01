What does Le Chatelier's Principle state about a system at equilibrium when it is disturbed? It states that the system will shift in a direction that minimizes or cancels the disturbance to reestablish equilibrium.

How does increasing the concentration of reactants affect the direction of equilibrium? Increasing reactants shifts the equilibrium forward, toward the products, to reduce the excess reactants.

What happens to equilibrium if you decrease the concentration of products? The equilibrium shifts forward, toward the products, to replenish the depleted products.

When pressure is increased in a reaction involving gases, which side does the equilibrium shift toward? It shifts toward the side with fewer moles of gas.

How does decreasing the volume of a gaseous reaction mixture affect equilibrium? Decreasing volume increases pressure, causing the equilibrium to shift toward the side with fewer moles of gas.

What is the effect of adding an inert gas at constant volume on the equilibrium position? Adding an inert gas at constant volume causes no shift in the equilibrium position.