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Octet Rule A guideline stating atoms tend to surround themselves with eight electrons for stability, though exceptions exist. Incomplete Octet A situation where an atom is stable with fewer than eight electrons, common in certain groups like 2A and 3A. Expanded Octet A condition where an atom is stable with more than eight electrons, often seen in higher group elements. Group Number A value used to predict the typical number of valence electrons and possible exceptions to the octet rule. Valence Electrons The outermost electrons involved in bonding and determining molecular stability and structure. Lewis Dot Structure A diagram showing valence electrons as dots around atomic symbols, used to visualize bonding and exceptions. Free Radical A molecule or ion containing a single unpaired electron, resulting in an odd total number of valence electrons. Radical Compound A chemical species with an odd number of valence electrons, often highly reactive due to an unpaired electron. Electronegativity A measure of an atom's tendency to attract electrons, influencing electron placement in radicals. Duet Rule A stability guideline for hydrogen, which prefers only two electrons in its valence shell. Nitrogen Monoxide A molecule with 11 valence electrons, featuring an unpaired electron on nitrogen due to its lower electronegativity. Lone Electron A single unpaired electron present in a molecule, characteristic of free radicals. Stability A state where an atom or molecule maintains a preferred electron arrangement, even when the octet rule is broken.
Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified) definitions
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