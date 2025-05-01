Octet Rule A guideline stating atoms tend to surround themselves with eight electrons for stability, though exceptions exist.

Incomplete Octet A situation where an atom is stable with fewer than eight electrons, common in certain groups like 2A and 3A.

Expanded Octet A condition where an atom is stable with more than eight electrons, often seen in higher group elements.

Group Number A value used to predict the typical number of valence electrons and possible exceptions to the octet rule.

Valence Electrons The outermost electrons involved in bonding and determining molecular stability and structure.

Lewis Dot Structure A diagram showing valence electrons as dots around atomic symbols, used to visualize bonding and exceptions.