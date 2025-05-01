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Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified) definitions

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  • Octet Rule
    A guideline stating atoms tend to surround themselves with eight electrons for stability, though exceptions exist.
  • Incomplete Octet
    A situation where an atom is stable with fewer than eight electrons, common in certain groups like 2A and 3A.
  • Expanded Octet
    A condition where an atom is stable with more than eight electrons, often seen in higher group elements.
  • Group Number
    A value used to predict the typical number of valence electrons and possible exceptions to the octet rule.
  • Valence Electrons
    The outermost electrons involved in bonding and determining molecular stability and structure.
  • Lewis Dot Structure
    A diagram showing valence electrons as dots around atomic symbols, used to visualize bonding and exceptions.
  • Free Radical
    A molecule or ion containing a single unpaired electron, resulting in an odd total number of valence electrons.
  • Radical Compound
    A chemical species with an odd number of valence electrons, often highly reactive due to an unpaired electron.
  • Electronegativity
    A measure of an atom's tendency to attract electrons, influencing electron placement in radicals.
  • Duet Rule
    A stability guideline for hydrogen, which prefers only two electrons in its valence shell.
  • Nitrogen Monoxide
    A molecule with 11 valence electrons, featuring an unpaired electron on nitrogen due to its lower electronegativity.
  • Lone Electron
    A single unpaired electron present in a molecule, characteristic of free radicals.
  • Stability
    A state where an atom or molecule maintains a preferred electron arrangement, even when the octet rule is broken.