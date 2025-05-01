Back
What is the maximum number of octet electrons group 2A elements can have and still be stable? Group 2A elements can have 4 octet electrons and still be stable. How many octet electrons can group 3A elements have while maintaining stability? Group 3A elements can have 6 octet electrons and still be stable. How do you determine the number of stable octet electrons for an element based on its group number? Multiply the group number by 2 to find the number of stable octet electrons. What is a free radical in the context of Lewis dot structures? A free radical is a molecule or ion with a single unpaired electron around an element. How can you identify a radical compound by its total number of valence electrons? Radical compounds always have an odd number of total valence electrons. Where should the unpaired electron be placed when drawing a free radical Lewis structure? Place the unpaired electron on the less electronegative element, except for hydrogen. Why is hydrogen an exception when placing unpaired electrons in Lewis structures? Hydrogen follows the duet rule and can only have 2 electrons around it. In nitrogen monoxide (NO), which atom has the unpaired electron and why? Nitrogen has the unpaired electron because it is less electronegative than oxygen. How many total valence electrons does nitrogen monoxide (NO) have? Nitrogen monoxide has 11 total valence electrons. Why is nitrogen monoxide (NO) considered a radical compound? It has an odd number (11) of total valence electrons, indicating a radical. What is the octet rule and when can it be broken? The octet rule states that atoms tend to have 8 electrons around them, but it can be broken for stability in certain elements. What is the stable number of octet electrons for group 5A elements? Group 5A elements can have 10 octet electrons and still be stable. What is the stable number of octet electrons for group 6A elements? Group 6A elements can have 12 octet electrons and still be stable. How do you determine if a molecule is a free radical using its Lewis structure? Check if there is a single unpaired electron and if the total number of valence electrons is odd. Why is it important to know the group number when drawing Lewis dot structures with exceptions? The group number helps determine how many electrons an element can have and still be stable, even if it breaks the octet rule.
Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified) quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15