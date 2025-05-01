What is the maximum number of octet electrons group 2A elements can have and still be stable? Group 2A elements can have 4 octet electrons and still be stable.

How many octet electrons can group 3A elements have while maintaining stability? Group 3A elements can have 6 octet electrons and still be stable.

How do you determine the number of stable octet electrons for an element based on its group number? Multiply the group number by 2 to find the number of stable octet electrons.

What is a free radical in the context of Lewis dot structures? A free radical is a molecule or ion with a single unpaired electron around an element.

How can you identify a radical compound by its total number of valence electrons? Radical compounds always have an odd number of total valence electrons.

Where should the unpaired electron be placed when drawing a free radical Lewis structure? Place the unpaired electron on the less electronegative element, except for hydrogen.