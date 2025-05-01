Cation A positively charged species formed by the loss of one or more valence electrons.

Anion A negatively charged species resulting from the gain of one or more valence electrons.

Valence Electrons Outer shell electrons used to determine bonding and the total electron count in Lewis structures.

Octet Rule Guideline stating that atoms tend to surround themselves with eight electrons for stability.

Duet Rule Special case for hydrogen, which achieves stability with only two electrons, similar to helium.

Electronegativity A measure of an atom's tendency to attract shared electrons in a chemical bond.