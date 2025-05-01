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Cation A positively charged species formed by the loss of one or more valence electrons. Anion A negatively charged species resulting from the gain of one or more valence electrons. Valence Electrons Outer shell electrons used to determine bonding and the total electron count in Lewis structures. Octet Rule Guideline stating that atoms tend to surround themselves with eight electrons for stability. Duet Rule Special case for hydrogen, which achieves stability with only two electrons, similar to helium. Electronegativity A measure of an atom's tendency to attract shared electrons in a chemical bond. Central Atom The least electronegative element placed at the center when constructing a Lewis structure. Single Bond A connection between two atoms involving one shared pair of electrons. Brackets Symbols used to enclose the entire Lewis structure of an ion, indicating its charged state. Charge A numerical indication, placed outside brackets, showing if a structure is positive or negative. Group Number A value from the periodic table used to determine the number of valence electrons for each element. Bonding Preferences Guidelines that help predict how many bonds an atom typically forms in a molecule. Lewis Dot Structure A diagram showing the arrangement of valence electrons around atoms and bonds in a molecule or ion.
Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified) definitions
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Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)
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