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Why do cations have fewer valence electrons than their neutral atoms? Cations have fewer valence electrons because they lose electrons, resulting in a positive charge. What is the charge of an anion and why? An anion has a negative charge because it gains electrons. How do you determine the total number of valence electrons for a Lewis dot structure of an ion? Add the group numbers of all elements and adjust for the ion's charge by adding electrons for negative charges or removing for positive charges. Which element is placed at the center when drawing a Lewis dot structure? The least electronegative element is placed at the center. How are the atoms connected in the initial step of drawing a Lewis dot structure? Atoms are connected with single bonds to the central atom. What rule do most elements follow when assigning electrons in Lewis dot structures? Most elements follow the octet rule, aiming for 8 electrons around each atom. What rule does hydrogen follow in Lewis dot structures? Hydrogen follows the duet rule, aiming for only 2 electrons. Where do you place any remaining electrons after satisfying the octet rule for surrounding atoms? Any remaining electrons are placed on the central atom. How should the final Lewis dot structure for an ion be presented? The structure should be enclosed in brackets with the ion's charge indicated at the top right corner outside the brackets. What adjustment is made to the electron count for a negative ion when drawing its Lewis structure? Add one electron for each negative charge to the total valence electron count. What adjustment is made to the electron count for a positive ion when drawing its Lewis structure? Remove one electron for each positive charge from the total valence electron count. In the example of BCl4-, how many total valence electrons are used? A total of 32 valence electrons are used for BCl4-. Why is boron placed in the center of the BCl4- Lewis structure? Boron is the least electronegative element in BCl4-, so it is placed in the center. What must you do after drawing the Lewis structure for an ion before considering it complete? You must enclose the structure in brackets and write the charge at the top right corner. What is the key difference in drawing Lewis dot structures for cations versus anions? For cations, you remove valence electrons from the central atom, while for anions, you add electrons to account for the negative charge.
Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified) quiz
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