Why do cations have fewer valence electrons than their neutral atoms? Cations have fewer valence electrons because they lose electrons, resulting in a positive charge.

What is the charge of an anion and why? An anion has a negative charge because it gains electrons.

How do you determine the total number of valence electrons for a Lewis dot structure of an ion? Add the group numbers of all elements and adjust for the ion's charge by adding electrons for negative charges or removing for positive charges.

Which element is placed at the center when drawing a Lewis dot structure? The least electronegative element is placed at the center.

How are the atoms connected in the initial step of drawing a Lewis dot structure? Atoms are connected with single bonds to the central atom.

What rule do most elements follow when assigning electrons in Lewis dot structures? Most elements follow the octet rule, aiming for 8 electrons around each atom.