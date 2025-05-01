Why do atoms form multiple bonds? Atoms form multiple bonds when valence electrons are not enough to satisfy the octet rule, aiming for 8 electrons around each atom.

What is the octet rule? The octet rule states that atoms ideally want 8 electrons around them to achieve a noble gas electron arrangement.

How many electrons are shared in a single covalent bond? A single covalent bond shares 2 electrons between two atoms.

Why does a single bond between two nitrogen atoms not satisfy the octet rule? Each nitrogen atom only has 6 electrons around it with a single bond, which is less than the 8 required by the octet rule.

How many valence electrons are used in the N2 molecule, regardless of bond type? The N2 molecule uses a total of 10 valence electrons, whether it has a single or triple bond.

How many electrons does each nitrogen atom have around it in N2 with a triple bond? Each nitrogen atom has 8 electrons around it when N2 has a triple bond, satisfying the octet rule.