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Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified) definitions

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  • Lewis Dot Structure
    A diagram showing how valence electrons are arranged among atoms in a molecule to represent covalent bonding.
  • Valence Electrons
    Outer shell electrons involved in forming chemical bonds and depicted as dots in structural diagrams.
  • Covalent Bond
    A shared pair of electrons between two atoms, depicted as a line or pair of dots in molecular diagrams.
  • Noble Gas
    An element with a complete outer electron shell, serving as a model for stable electron configurations.
  • Electron Configuration
    The arrangement of electrons in atomic or molecular orbitals, aiming for stability similar to inert elements.
  • Molecular Compound
    A substance formed by atoms sharing electrons, represented using structural diagrams to show connections.
  • Structural Representation
    A visual method for displaying how atoms and electrons are organized within a molecule.
  • Bonding Rules
    Guidelines used to determine the most accurate arrangement of atoms and electrons in a molecule.
  • Stable Electron Configuration
    A state where an atom's outer shell is filled, often achieved through bonding, resembling inert elements.
  • Electron Pair
    Two electrons occupying the same orbital, often involved in forming connections between atoms.
  • Dot Notation
    A symbolic method using dots to represent outer electrons around atomic symbols in diagrams.
  • Atomic Symbol
    A one- or two-letter abbreviation representing an element in structural diagrams.