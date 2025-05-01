Lewis Dot Structure A diagram showing how valence electrons are arranged among atoms in a molecule to represent covalent bonding.

Valence Electrons Outer shell electrons involved in forming chemical bonds and depicted as dots in structural diagrams.

Covalent Bond A shared pair of electrons between two atoms, depicted as a line or pair of dots in molecular diagrams.

Noble Gas An element with a complete outer electron shell, serving as a model for stable electron configurations.

Electron Configuration The arrangement of electrons in atomic or molecular orbitals, aiming for stability similar to inert elements.

Molecular Compound A substance formed by atoms sharing electrons, represented using structural diagrams to show connections.