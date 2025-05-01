Back
Lewis Dot Structure A diagram showing how valence electrons are arranged among atoms in a molecule to represent covalent bonding. Valence Electrons Outer shell electrons involved in forming chemical bonds and depicted as dots in structural diagrams. Covalent Bond A shared pair of electrons between two atoms, depicted as a line or pair of dots in molecular diagrams. Noble Gas An element with a complete outer electron shell, serving as a model for stable electron configurations. Electron Configuration The arrangement of electrons in atomic or molecular orbitals, aiming for stability similar to inert elements. Molecular Compound A substance formed by atoms sharing electrons, represented using structural diagrams to show connections. Structural Representation A visual method for displaying how atoms and electrons are organized within a molecule. Bonding Rules Guidelines used to determine the most accurate arrangement of atoms and electrons in a molecule. Stable Electron Configuration A state where an atom's outer shell is filled, often achieved through bonding, resembling inert elements. Electron Pair Two electrons occupying the same orbital, often involved in forming connections between atoms. Dot Notation A symbolic method using dots to represent outer electrons around atomic symbols in diagrams. Atomic Symbol A one- or two-letter abbreviation representing an element in structural diagrams.
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified) definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/12