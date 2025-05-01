What is the limiting reagent in a chemical reaction? The limiting reagent is the reactant that is completely consumed in a reaction and determines the maximum amount of product formed.

What does the limiting reagent determine in a chemical reaction? It determines the theoretical yield, which is the maximum amount of product that can be formed.

What is another name for the limiting reagent? The limiting reagent is also called the limiting reactant.

What is the excess reagent in a chemical reaction? The excess reagent is the reactant that remains after the reaction is complete.

Why do we need to perform stoichiometry for each reactant when given multiple reactants? We need to perform stoichiometry for each reactant to determine which one limits the reaction and which one is in excess.

What is the theoretical yield? The theoretical yield is the maximum amount of product that can be formed from a chemical reaction, based on the limiting reagent.