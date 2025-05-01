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Membrane Transport definitions

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  • Membrane Transport
    Cellular process enabling exchange of substances with the extracellular fluid, crucial for nutrient uptake and waste removal.
  • Passive Transport
    Movement of substances across the membrane without energy input, always following the concentration gradient.
  • Active Transport
    Energy-dependent movement of substances across the membrane, allowing passage against the concentration gradient.
  • Concentration Gradient
    Difference in substance concentration across a distance, driving the direction of molecular movement.
  • Simple Diffusion
    Direct passage of small, non-polar molecules or water through the lipid bilayer, requiring no assistance.
  • Facilitated Diffusion
    Transport of polar molecules or ions via protein channels, allowing movement down the concentration gradient.
  • Lipid Bilayer
    Double-layered membrane structure forming the cell boundary, selectively permeable to various substances.
  • Protein Channel
    Integral membrane structure providing a passageway for specific molecules or ions to cross the cell membrane.
  • Integral Protein
    Membrane-spanning protein essential for facilitating the movement of substances across the lipid bilayer.
  • Sodium Potassium Pump
    Membrane protein complex using energy to exchange sodium and potassium ions, maintaining cellular ion balance.
  • Extracellular Fluid
    Liquid environment outside the cell, serving as the medium for substance exchange during membrane transport.
  • Polar Molecule
    Substance with uneven charge distribution, often requiring protein channels for membrane passage.
  • Non-polar Molecule
    Substance with even charge distribution, able to cross the lipid bilayer without assistance.
  • Ion
    Charged particle, such as chloride or bicarbonate, typically requiring facilitated diffusion or active transport.
  • Pump
    Membrane protein utilizing energy to move substances against their concentration gradients, ensuring selective transport.