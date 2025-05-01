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Membrane Transport Cellular process enabling exchange of substances with the extracellular fluid, crucial for nutrient uptake and waste removal. Passive Transport Movement of substances across the membrane without energy input, always following the concentration gradient. Active Transport Energy-dependent movement of substances across the membrane, allowing passage against the concentration gradient. Concentration Gradient Difference in substance concentration across a distance, driving the direction of molecular movement. Simple Diffusion Direct passage of small, non-polar molecules or water through the lipid bilayer, requiring no assistance. Facilitated Diffusion Transport of polar molecules or ions via protein channels, allowing movement down the concentration gradient. Lipid Bilayer Double-layered membrane structure forming the cell boundary, selectively permeable to various substances. Protein Channel Integral membrane structure providing a passageway for specific molecules or ions to cross the cell membrane. Integral Protein Membrane-spanning protein essential for facilitating the movement of substances across the lipid bilayer. Sodium Potassium Pump Membrane protein complex using energy to exchange sodium and potassium ions, maintaining cellular ion balance. Extracellular Fluid Liquid environment outside the cell, serving as the medium for substance exchange during membrane transport. Polar Molecule Substance with uneven charge distribution, often requiring protein channels for membrane passage. Non-polar Molecule Substance with even charge distribution, able to cross the lipid bilayer without assistance. Ion Charged particle, such as chloride or bicarbonate, typically requiring facilitated diffusion or active transport. Pump Membrane protein utilizing energy to move substances against their concentration gradients, ensuring selective transport.
Membrane Transport definitions
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