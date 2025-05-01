Membrane Transport Cellular process enabling exchange of substances with the extracellular fluid, crucial for nutrient uptake and waste removal.

Passive Transport Movement of substances across the membrane without energy input, always following the concentration gradient.

Active Transport Energy-dependent movement of substances across the membrane, allowing passage against the concentration gradient.

Concentration Gradient Difference in substance concentration across a distance, driving the direction of molecular movement.

Simple Diffusion Direct passage of small, non-polar molecules or water through the lipid bilayer, requiring no assistance.

Facilitated Diffusion Transport of polar molecules or ions via protein channels, allowing movement down the concentration gradient.