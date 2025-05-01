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What is the formula for molality? Molality is calculated as moles of solute divided by kilograms of solvent. How does molality differ from molarity? Molality uses kilograms of solvent in the denominator, while molarity uses liters of solution. What does a molality of 0.30 m mean? It means there are 0.30 moles of solute per 1 kilogram of solvent. In a 0.25 molal glucose solution, what is the solvent and its amount? The solvent is water, and its amount is 1 kilogram. What is osmolality (ionic molality)? Osmolality is the number of dissolved particles (ions) in a solution, calculated as the number of ions times the molality. How do you calculate osmolality for ionic compounds? Multiply the number of ions the compound dissociates into by the molality of the solution. How many ions does sodium chloride dissociate into? Sodium chloride dissociates into 2 ions: sodium and chloride. What is the osmolality of a 0.30 molal NaCl solution? The osmolality is 0.60 osmolal (2 ions × 0.30 molal). How many ions does a covalent compound contribute to osmolality? A covalent compound contributes 1 ion because it does not dissociate. What is the osmolality of a 2.5 molal NaCl solution? The osmolality is 5 osmolal (2 ions × 2.5 molal). Why is it important to consider the number of dissociated ions in osmolality? Because osmolality depends on the total number of dissolved particles, not just the amount of compound. What does 'aqueous solution' mean in the context of molality? It means the solvent is water. What is the unit for molality? The unit for molality is moles per kilogram (mol/kg). How would you convert molality to osmolality for a compound that does not dissociate? For a non-dissociating compound, osmolality equals molality because the number of ions is 1. What is the key difference in calculating molality for ionic versus covalent compounds? For ionic compounds, you multiply by the number of ions formed; for covalent compounds, you use 1 since they do not dissociate.
Molality quiz
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