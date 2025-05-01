What is the formula for molality? Molality is calculated as moles of solute divided by kilograms of solvent.

How does molality differ from molarity? Molality uses kilograms of solvent in the denominator, while molarity uses liters of solution.

What does a molality of 0.30 m mean? It means there are 0.30 moles of solute per 1 kilogram of solvent.

In a 0.25 molal glucose solution, what is the solvent and its amount? The solvent is water, and its amount is 1 kilogram.

What is osmolality (ionic molality)? Osmolality is the number of dissolved particles (ions) in a solution, calculated as the number of ions times the molality.

How do you calculate osmolality for ionic compounds? Multiply the number of ions the compound dissociates into by the molality of the solution.