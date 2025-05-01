Molarity A concentration unit showing the number of moles of solute dissolved in one liter of solution, symbolized by a capital M.

Concentration A general measure indicating the amount of solute present within a specific quantity of solution.

Solute A substance that is dissolved in a solution, often present in a smaller amount compared to the solvent.

Solution A homogeneous mixture composed of a solute uniformly distributed within a solvent.

Moles A counting unit in chemistry representing a specific number of particles, often used to quantify solute.

Liters A metric unit of volume commonly used to express the amount of solution in molarity calculations.