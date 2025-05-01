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Molarity A concentration unit showing the number of moles of solute dissolved in one liter of solution, symbolized by a capital M. Concentration A general measure indicating the amount of solute present within a specific quantity of solution. Solute A substance that is dissolved in a solution, often present in a smaller amount compared to the solvent. Solution A homogeneous mixture composed of a solute uniformly distributed within a solvent. Moles A counting unit in chemistry representing a specific number of particles, often used to quantify solute. Liters A metric unit of volume commonly used to express the amount of solution in molarity calculations. Conversion Factor A ratio expressing the relationship between two different units, enabling dimensional analysis in calculations. Dimensional Analysis A problem-solving method using conversion factors to switch between units and solve for unknown quantities. Sodium Chloride A common ionic compound, often used as an example solute in molarity problems, with the formula NaCl. Molar Solution A mixture where a specific number of moles of solute are dissolved in exactly one liter of solvent. Capital M The symbol used to denote molarity, indicating moles of solute per liter of solution. Homogeneous Mixture A combination of substances with uniform composition throughout, characteristic of solutions.
Molarity definitions
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