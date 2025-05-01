Skip to main content
Back

Molarity definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/12
  • Molarity
    A concentration unit showing the number of moles of solute dissolved in one liter of solution, symbolized by a capital M.
  • Concentration
    A general measure indicating the amount of solute present within a specific quantity of solution.
  • Solute
    A substance that is dissolved in a solution, often present in a smaller amount compared to the solvent.
  • Solution
    A homogeneous mixture composed of a solute uniformly distributed within a solvent.
  • Moles
    A counting unit in chemistry representing a specific number of particles, often used to quantify solute.
  • Liters
    A metric unit of volume commonly used to express the amount of solution in molarity calculations.
  • Conversion Factor
    A ratio expressing the relationship between two different units, enabling dimensional analysis in calculations.
  • Dimensional Analysis
    A problem-solving method using conversion factors to switch between units and solve for unknown quantities.
  • Sodium Chloride
    A common ionic compound, often used as an example solute in molarity problems, with the formula NaCl.
  • Molar Solution
    A mixture where a specific number of moles of solute are dissolved in exactly one liter of solvent.
  • Capital M
    The symbol used to denote molarity, indicating moles of solute per liter of solution.
  • Homogeneous Mixture
    A combination of substances with uniform composition throughout, characteristic of solutions.