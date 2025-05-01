What does molarity (M) specifically measure in a solution? Molarity measures the number of moles of solute per liter of solution.

What is the formula for calculating molarity? The formula is M = moles of solute / liters of solution.

How is molarity different from general concentration? Molarity is a more specific term, representing moles of solute per liter of solution, while concentration can refer to any amount of solute in a solution.

What does a 5.8 M (molar) sodium chloride solution mean? It means there are 5.8 moles of NaCl dissolved in every 1 liter of solution.

How can molarity be used in dimensional analysis? Molarity can act as a conversion factor between moles of solute and liters of solution.

What units are combined in the molarity value? Molarity combines moles (of solute) and liters (of solution).