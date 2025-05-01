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What does molarity (M) specifically measure in a solution? Molarity measures the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. What is the formula for calculating molarity? The formula is M = moles of solute / liters of solution. How is molarity different from general concentration? Molarity is a more specific term, representing moles of solute per liter of solution, while concentration can refer to any amount of solute in a solution. What does a 5.8 M (molar) sodium chloride solution mean? It means there are 5.8 moles of NaCl dissolved in every 1 liter of solution. How can molarity be used in dimensional analysis? Molarity can act as a conversion factor between moles of solute and liters of solution. What units are combined in the molarity value? Molarity combines moles (of solute) and liters (of solution). Why is molarity useful in chemical calculations? It allows you to convert between the amount of solute and the volume of solution using a single value. If you have 2 moles of solute in 1 liter of solution, what is the molarity? The molarity is 2 M. What variable is commonly used to represent molarity? The variable 'M' (capital M) is used for molarity. How would you express 5.8 M NaCl as a conversion factor? It can be written as 5.8 moles NaCl / 1 liter solution. What does the term 'solute' refer to in the context of molarity? The solute is the substance being dissolved in the solution. What does the term 'solution' refer to in the context of molarity? The solution is the total mixture of solute and solvent. Can molarity be used to find the amount of solute if the volume and molarity are known? Yes, by multiplying molarity by the volume in liters, you get the moles of solute. Why is it important to use liters when calculating molarity? Because the definition of molarity is based on liters of solution, not other volume units. What should you do if you are unfamiliar with dimensional analysis when working with molarity? You should review dimensional analysis and conversion factors, as they are essential for molarity calculations.
Molarity quiz
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