Mole Unit representing the amount of substance containing the same number of entities as 12 grams of carbon-12.

Atom Smallest unit of an element with no charge, representing a neutral particle.

Ion Single element particle carrying a positive or negative charge.

Molecule Group of two or more nonmetals chemically bonded together, which may be identical or different.

Formula Unit Simplest ratio of ions in a compound composed of a metal and a nonmetal.

Avogadro's Number Constant value of 6.022 × 10²³, representing the number of particles in one mole of substance.