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Mole Concept definitions

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  • Mole
    Unit representing the amount of substance containing the same number of entities as 12 grams of carbon-12.
  • Atom
    Smallest unit of an element with no charge, representing a neutral particle.
  • Ion
    Single element particle carrying a positive or negative charge.
  • Molecule
    Group of two or more nonmetals chemically bonded together, which may be identical or different.
  • Formula Unit
    Simplest ratio of ions in a compound composed of a metal and a nonmetal.
  • Avogadro's Number
    Constant value of 6.022 × 10²³, representing the number of particles in one mole of substance.
  • Particle
    General term for atoms, ions, molecules, or formula units in a substance.
  • Molar Mass
    Mass in grams of one mole of a substance, numerically equal to the sum of atomic masses.
  • Conversion Factor
    Ratio used to convert between units, such as moles to particles or moles to grams.
  • Carbon-12 Isotope
    Reference form of carbon with atomic mass 12, used to define the mole.
  • Diatomic Element
    Element naturally found as molecules consisting of two identical nonmetal atoms.
  • Molecular Weight
    Alternative term for molar mass, indicating the mass of one mole of molecules.
  • Substance
    Matter with a definite composition, which can be an element or a compound.
  • Neutral Element
    Atom or group of atoms with no overall electric charge.
  • Compound
    Pure chemical substance composed of two or more different elements chemically bonded.