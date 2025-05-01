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Mole Unit representing the amount of substance containing the same number of entities as 12 grams of carbon-12. Atom Smallest unit of an element with no charge, representing a neutral particle. Ion Single element particle carrying a positive or negative charge. Molecule Group of two or more nonmetals chemically bonded together, which may be identical or different. Formula Unit Simplest ratio of ions in a compound composed of a metal and a nonmetal. Avogadro's Number Constant value of 6.022 × 10²³, representing the number of particles in one mole of substance. Particle General term for atoms, ions, molecules, or formula units in a substance. Molar Mass Mass in grams of one mole of a substance, numerically equal to the sum of atomic masses. Conversion Factor Ratio used to convert between units, such as moles to particles or moles to grams. Carbon-12 Isotope Reference form of carbon with atomic mass 12, used to define the mole. Diatomic Element Element naturally found as molecules consisting of two identical nonmetal atoms. Molecular Weight Alternative term for molar mass, indicating the mass of one mole of molecules. Substance Matter with a definite composition, which can be an element or a compound. Neutral Element Atom or group of atoms with no overall electric charge. Compound Pure chemical substance composed of two or more different elements chemically bonded.
Mole Concept definitions
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