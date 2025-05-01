What is the formal definition of a mole? A mole is the mass of a substance containing the same number of units as atoms in 12 grams of carbon-12 isotope.

What does the mole connect together in chemistry? The mole connects atoms, ions, molecules, and formula units.

How is an atom defined in the context of the mole concept? An atom is a single element with no charge.

What is an ion? An ion is a single element with a positive or negative charge.

How is a molecule defined? A molecule is a compound with two or more nonmetals together.

What is a formula unit? A formula unit is a compound composed of a metal and a nonmetal.