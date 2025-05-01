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What is the formal definition of a mole? A mole is the mass of a substance containing the same number of units as atoms in 12 grams of carbon-12 isotope. What does the mole connect together in chemistry? The mole connects atoms, ions, molecules, and formula units. How is an atom defined in the context of the mole concept? An atom is a single element with no charge. What is an ion? An ion is a single element with a positive or negative charge. How is a molecule defined? A molecule is a compound with two or more nonmetals together. What is a formula unit? A formula unit is a compound composed of a metal and a nonmetal. What is Avogadro's number? Avogadro's number is 6.022 x 10^23 particles per mole. What does the term 'particles' refer to in the mole concept? Particles refer to ions, atoms, molecules, or formula units. How many molecules are in one mole of chlorine (Cl2)? One mole of Cl2 contains 6.022 x 10^23 molecules of Cl2. Why do we use the term 'molecules' for chlorine (Cl2)? Because Cl2 is a compound with two nonmetals together, making it a molecule. When would you use the term 'atom' instead of 'molecule'? You use 'atom' when referring to a single element by itself, not bonded to others. What is the conversion factor between moles and particles? 1 mole equals 6.022 x 10^23 particles. What is the relationship between moles and molar mass? One mole of a substance is equal to its molar mass in grams. How do you calculate the molar mass of Cl2? Multiply the atomic mass of chlorine (35.45) by 2 to get 70.90 grams for Cl2. How can conversion factors be used in mole calculations? Conversion factors allow you to switch between units, such as moles to grams or moles to particles, by flipping the ratio as needed.
Mole Concept quiz
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