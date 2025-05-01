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What does the molecular formula of a compound represent? The molecular formula shows the actual number of each type of atom in a compound. How does the empirical formula differ from the molecular formula? The empirical formula gives the simplest whole-number ratio of atoms, while the molecular formula gives the actual number of atoms. What is the 'n factor' used for when determining molecular formulas? The n factor is a number used to multiply the subscripts in the empirical formula to get the molecular formula. How do you find the molecular formula if you know the empirical formula and the n factor? Multiply each subscript in the empirical formula by the n factor to get the molecular formula. What is the molecular formula of glucose if its empirical formula is CH2O and the n factor is 6? The molecular formula is C6H12O6. If octane has an empirical formula of C4H9 and an n factor of 2, what is its molecular formula? Its molecular formula is C8H18. What does it mean if a compound's n factor is 1? It means the empirical formula and the molecular formula are the same. What is the molecular formula of salicylic acid if its empirical formula is C7H6O3 and n factor is 1? The molecular formula is C7H6O3. What should you do if you are not given the n factor for a compound? You need to use additional methods to determine the n factor, which will be covered in later lessons. Why is the empirical formula sometimes not the same as the molecular formula? Because the empirical formula only shows the simplest ratio, not the actual number of atoms present. What information do you need to convert an empirical formula to a molecular formula? You need the empirical formula and the n factor. If the empirical formula of a compound is CH2O and the molecular formula is C6H12O6, what is the n factor? The n factor is 6. What is the process for finding the molecular formula from the empirical formula? Multiply the subscripts in the empirical formula by the n factor. Can the empirical formula ever be the same as the molecular formula? Yes, if the n factor is 1. What does the subscript in a chemical formula indicate? It indicates the number of atoms of each element in the compound.
Molecular Formula quiz
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