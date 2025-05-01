What does the molecular formula of a compound represent? The molecular formula shows the actual number of each type of atom in a compound.

How does the empirical formula differ from the molecular formula? The empirical formula gives the simplest whole-number ratio of atoms, while the molecular formula gives the actual number of atoms.

What is the 'n factor' used for when determining molecular formulas? The n factor is a number used to multiply the subscripts in the empirical formula to get the molecular formula.

How do you find the molecular formula if you know the empirical formula and the n factor? Multiply each subscript in the empirical formula by the n factor to get the molecular formula.

What is the molecular formula of glucose if its empirical formula is CH2O and the n factor is 6? The molecular formula is C6H12O6.

If octane has an empirical formula of C4H9 and an n factor of 2, what is its molecular formula? Its molecular formula is C8H18.