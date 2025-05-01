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Molecular Geometry True shape of a molecule determined by repulsion differences between lone pairs and bonding groups around a central element. Electron Group Collection of bonding groups and lone pairs surrounding a central element, influencing molecular shape. Bonding Group Atoms or groups directly connected to a central element, counted once regardless of bond type. Lone Pair Non-bonding electrons on a central element that increase repulsion and affect molecular shape. Linear Shape formed when two electron groups surround a central element with zero lone pairs, resulting in a straight arrangement. Trigonal Planar Flat, triangular arrangement of three electron groups with zero lone pairs around a central element. Bent Angular shape caused by lone pairs, seen with three or four electron groups and one or two lone pairs. V-Shaped Alternative name for bent geometry, describing a non-linear arrangement due to lone pairs. Angular Another term for bent or v-shaped geometry, highlighting the deviation from a straight line. Tetrahedral Three-dimensional shape with four bonding groups and zero lone pairs, forming a pyramid-like structure. Trigonal Pyramidal Pyramid-like geometry with three bonding groups and one lone pair, creating a three-cornered base. Central Element Atom at the core of a molecule to which electron groups are attached, determining overall geometry. Surrounding Element Atoms bonded to the central element, forming the outer structure of the molecule.
Molecular Geometry (Simplified) definitions
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