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Molecular Geometry (Simplified) definitions

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  • Molecular Geometry
    True shape of a molecule determined by repulsion differences between lone pairs and bonding groups around a central element.
  • Electron Group
    Collection of bonding groups and lone pairs surrounding a central element, influencing molecular shape.
  • Bonding Group
    Atoms or groups directly connected to a central element, counted once regardless of bond type.
  • Lone Pair
    Non-bonding electrons on a central element that increase repulsion and affect molecular shape.
  • Linear
    Shape formed when two electron groups surround a central element with zero lone pairs, resulting in a straight arrangement.
  • Trigonal Planar
    Flat, triangular arrangement of three electron groups with zero lone pairs around a central element.
  • Bent
    Angular shape caused by lone pairs, seen with three or four electron groups and one or two lone pairs.
  • V-Shaped
    Alternative name for bent geometry, describing a non-linear arrangement due to lone pairs.
  • Angular
    Another term for bent or v-shaped geometry, highlighting the deviation from a straight line.
  • Tetrahedral
    Three-dimensional shape with four bonding groups and zero lone pairs, forming a pyramid-like structure.
  • Trigonal Pyramidal
    Pyramid-like geometry with three bonding groups and one lone pair, creating a three-cornered base.
  • Central Element
    Atom at the core of a molecule to which electron groups are attached, determining overall geometry.
  • Surrounding Element
    Atoms bonded to the central element, forming the outer structure of the molecule.