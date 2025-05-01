Molecular Geometry True shape of a molecule determined by repulsion differences between lone pairs and bonding groups around a central element.

Electron Group Collection of bonding groups and lone pairs surrounding a central element, influencing molecular shape.

Bonding Group Atoms or groups directly connected to a central element, counted once regardless of bond type.

Lone Pair Non-bonding electrons on a central element that increase repulsion and affect molecular shape.

Linear Shape formed when two electron groups surround a central element with zero lone pairs, resulting in a straight arrangement.

Trigonal Planar Flat, triangular arrangement of three electron groups with zero lone pairs around a central element.