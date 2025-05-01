What does molecular geometry take into account that affects the true shape of a molecule? Molecular geometry considers differences in repulsion between lone pairs and bonding groups, treating them as different.

How many possible molecular geometries exist for a central element with 2 electron groups and 0 lone pairs? There is only one possible molecular geometry: linear.

Name three molecules that have a linear molecular geometry due to 2 electron groups and 0 lone pairs. Beryllium chloride, carbon dioxide, and hydrocyanic acid.

Does the type of bond (single, double, triple) affect the count of electron groups for molecular geometry? No, each bond counts as one electron group regardless of being single, double, or triple.

What are the two possible molecular geometries for a central element with 3 electron groups? Trigonal planar (0 lone pairs) and bent/V-shaped/angular (1 lone pair).

What is the molecular geometry called when a central atom has 3 bonding groups and 0 lone pairs? Trigonal planar.