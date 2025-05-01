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Molecular Models quiz

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  • What do molecular models use to represent different elements and their chemical bonds?
    Molecular models use color-coded balls to represent different elements and their chemical bonds.
  • In molecular models, what does a white ball represent?
    A white ball represents hydrogen.
  • Which element is represented by a black ball in molecular models?
    A black ball represents carbon.
  • What color is used to represent nitrogen in molecular models?
    Nitrogen is represented by a sky blue ball.
  • Which color represents oxygen in molecular models?
    Oxygen is represented by a red ball.
  • What element does a grayish off-white ball represent in molecular models?
    A grayish off-white ball represents fluorine.
  • In molecular models, which element is shown with a navy blue ball?
    A navy blue ball represents phosphorus.
  • What color is used for sulfur in molecular models?
    Sulfur is represented by a lime green ball.
  • Which element is represented by a forest green ball in molecular models?
    A forest green ball represents chlorine.
  • Is the size of the balls in molecular models important for identifying elements?
    No, the size is not the primary focus; the color is crucial for identifying elements.
  • Why are colors important in molecular models?
    Colors are important because they help identify which element each ball represents.
  • How are chemical bonds depicted in molecular models?
    Chemical bonds are depicted by the connections between the color-coded balls.
  • What is the main purpose of using color-coded balls in molecular models?
    The main purpose is to visually distinguish different elements and their bonds.
  • Which two elements are represented by shades of green in molecular models?
    Sulfur is lime green and chlorine is forest green.
  • What should you focus on when identifying elements in molecular models: color or size?
    You should focus on the color, not the size, to identify elements.