What do molecular models use to represent different elements and their chemical bonds? Molecular models use color-coded balls to represent different elements and their chemical bonds.

In molecular models, what does a white ball represent? A white ball represents hydrogen.

Which element is represented by a black ball in molecular models? A black ball represents carbon.

What color is used to represent nitrogen in molecular models? Nitrogen is represented by a sky blue ball.

Which color represents oxygen in molecular models? Oxygen is represented by a red ball.

What element does a grayish off-white ball represent in molecular models? A grayish off-white ball represents fluorine.