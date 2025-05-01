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Why are multiple bonds sometimes necessary in Lewis structures? Multiple bonds are necessary to correctly represent the sharing of electrons between atoms in some molecules. How does bond length change as the number of bonds increases between two atoms? Bond length decreases as the number of bonds increases; single bonds are longest, triple bonds are shortest. How many electrons are shared in a single covalent bond? A single covalent bond involves sharing 2 electrons between atoms. How many electron pairs are formed in a single bond? A single bond forms 1 electron pair. How many valence electrons are shared in a double bond? A double bond shares 4 valence electrons between atoms. How many electron pairs are present in a double bond? A double bond consists of 2 electron pairs. How many valence electrons are shared in a triple bond? A triple bond shares 6 valence electrons between atoms. How many electron pairs are present in a triple bond? A triple bond consists of 3 electron pairs. What is the relationship between bond order and bond length? Higher bond order (more bonds) results in shorter bond length. What does each covalent bond represent in terms of electrons? Each covalent bond represents the sharing of 2 electrons. Which type of bond is the longest: single, double, or triple? Single bonds are the longest among the three types. Which type of bond is the shortest: single, double, or triple? Triple bonds are the shortest among the three types. How many bonds are present in a triple bond? A triple bond consists of 3 individual bonds. How many bonds are present in a double bond? A double bond consists of 2 individual bonds. How many bonds are present in a single bond? A single bond consists of 1 individual bond.
Multiple Bonds (Simplified) quiz
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