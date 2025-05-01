Why are multiple bonds sometimes necessary in Lewis structures? Multiple bonds are necessary to correctly represent the sharing of electrons between atoms in some molecules.

How does bond length change as the number of bonds increases between two atoms? Bond length decreases as the number of bonds increases; single bonds are longest, triple bonds are shortest.

How many electrons are shared in a single covalent bond? A single covalent bond involves sharing 2 electrons between atoms.

How many electron pairs are formed in a single bond? A single bond forms 1 electron pair.

How many valence electrons are shared in a double bond? A double bond shares 4 valence electrons between atoms.

How many electron pairs are present in a double bond? A double bond consists of 2 electron pairs.