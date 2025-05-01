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How many valence electrons are involved in a single bond? A single bond involves 2 valence electrons, which is equivalent to one electron pair. What is the bond energy and stability of a single bond compared to double and triple bonds? Single bonds have the lowest bond energy and stability among the three types of bonds. How many electron pairs are present in a double bond? A double bond contains 2 electron pairs, which equals 4 valence electrons. Which type of bond is the strongest: single, double, or triple? The triple bond is the strongest among single, double, and triple bonds. What is bond energy? Bond energy is the energy required to break a bond, measured in kilojoules. How does the number of electron pairs relate to bond strength? Bond strength increases as the number of electron pairs increases, from single to triple bonds. How many valence electrons are involved in a triple bond? A triple bond involves 6 valence electrons, which is 3 electron pairs. Which bond is the longest: single, double, or triple? The single bond is the longest among the three types. How does bond energy change from single to triple bonds? Bond energy increases from single to double to triple bonds. Why are triple bonds more stable than single bonds? Triple bonds are more stable because they have higher bond energy and involve more electron pairs. What is the relationship between bond length and bond strength? As bond strength increases, bond length decreases; thus, triple bonds are shortest and strongest. How many bonds must be broken to break a triple bond? Three bonds must be broken to break a triple bond. Which bond type is easiest to break and why? Single bonds are easiest to break because they are the weakest and have the lowest bond energy. What is the stability of a double bond compared to single and triple bonds? Double bonds have moderate stability, higher than single bonds but lower than triple bonds. How does the number of bonds in a molecule affect its bond energy and stability? More bonds (as in double and triple bonds) increase both bond energy and stability.
Multiple Bonds quiz
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