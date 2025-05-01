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Multiple Bonds quiz

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  • How many valence electrons are involved in a single bond?
    A single bond involves 2 valence electrons, which is equivalent to one electron pair.
  • What is the bond energy and stability of a single bond compared to double and triple bonds?
    Single bonds have the lowest bond energy and stability among the three types of bonds.
  • How many electron pairs are present in a double bond?
    A double bond contains 2 electron pairs, which equals 4 valence electrons.
  • Which type of bond is the strongest: single, double, or triple?
    The triple bond is the strongest among single, double, and triple bonds.
  • What is bond energy?
    Bond energy is the energy required to break a bond, measured in kilojoules.
  • How does the number of electron pairs relate to bond strength?
    Bond strength increases as the number of electron pairs increases, from single to triple bonds.
  • How many valence electrons are involved in a triple bond?
    A triple bond involves 6 valence electrons, which is 3 electron pairs.
  • Which bond is the longest: single, double, or triple?
    The single bond is the longest among the three types.
  • How does bond energy change from single to triple bonds?
    Bond energy increases from single to double to triple bonds.
  • Why are triple bonds more stable than single bonds?
    Triple bonds are more stable because they have higher bond energy and involve more electron pairs.
  • What is the relationship between bond length and bond strength?
    As bond strength increases, bond length decreases; thus, triple bonds are shortest and strongest.
  • How many bonds must be broken to break a triple bond?
    Three bonds must be broken to break a triple bond.
  • Which bond type is easiest to break and why?
    Single bonds are easiest to break because they are the weakest and have the lowest bond energy.
  • What is the stability of a double bond compared to single and triple bonds?
    Double bonds have moderate stability, higher than single bonds but lower than triple bonds.
  • How does the number of bonds in a molecule affect its bond energy and stability?
    More bonds (as in double and triple bonds) increase both bond energy and stability.