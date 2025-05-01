What is mutarotation in monosaccharides? Mutarotation is the interconversion between the alpha and beta cyclic forms of monosaccharides through ring opening and closing.

Which forms of D-glucose are in equilibrium in aqueous solutions? The alpha, beta, and open chain forms of D-glucose are in equilibrium in aqueous solutions.

What is the anomeric carbon in D-glucose? The anomeric carbon is carbon number 1, which forms the hemiacetal in the cyclic structure.

What functional group is present at carbon 1 in the open chain form of glucose? In the open chain form, carbon 1 has an aldehyde group (double bond O and H).

How does the open chain form of glucose relate to the cyclic forms? The open chain form can close to form either the alpha or beta cyclic forms, and the cyclic forms can open to revert to the open chain form.

Which form of D-glucose is the least stable in aqueous solution? The open chain form is the least stable and exists only in trace amounts.