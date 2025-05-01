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Naming Acids definitions

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  • Acid
    Covalent compound typically starting with hydrogen ion and containing only nonmetals, often with unique naming rules.
  • Hydrogen Ion
    Positively charged particle (H+) that initiates the structure of most acids and is central to acid naming.
  • Hydronium Ion
    Alternate name for the hydrogen ion, emphasizing its role in acid chemistry.
  • Covalent Compound
    Substance formed by nonmetals sharing electrons, foundational to acid structure.
  • Nonmetal
    Element type found in acids, especially as the partner to hydrogen in covalent bonding.
  • Binary Acid
    Acid composed of hydrogen and a single nonmetal anion, excluding oxygen, named with 'hydro-' and 'ic acid' endings.
  • Oxyacid
    Acid containing hydrogen and a polyatomic ion with oxygen, named based on the ion's suffix.
  • Polyatomic Ion
    Charged group of atoms, often containing oxygen, that combines with hydrogen to form oxyacids.
  • Anion
    Negatively charged ion, typically a nonmetal, that pairs with hydrogen in acid formation.
  • Nomenclature
    Systematic method for naming acids based on their composition and the endings of their components.
  • Base Name
    Root portion of a nonmetal's name used in acid naming, sometimes modified for sulfur and phosphorus.
  • Suffix
    Ending added to acid names, such as 'ic acid' or 'ous acid,' determined by the polyatomic ion present.
  • Exception
    Case where standard acid naming rules do not apply, such as acetic acid's structure.
  • Periodic Table
    Reference chart essential for identifying nonmetals, their charges, and forming correct acid names.