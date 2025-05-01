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Acid Covalent compound typically starting with hydrogen ion and containing only nonmetals, often with unique naming rules. Hydrogen Ion Positively charged particle (H+) that initiates the structure of most acids and is central to acid naming. Hydronium Ion Alternate name for the hydrogen ion, emphasizing its role in acid chemistry. Covalent Compound Substance formed by nonmetals sharing electrons, foundational to acid structure. Nonmetal Element type found in acids, especially as the partner to hydrogen in covalent bonding. Binary Acid Acid composed of hydrogen and a single nonmetal anion, excluding oxygen, named with 'hydro-' and 'ic acid' endings. Oxyacid Acid containing hydrogen and a polyatomic ion with oxygen, named based on the ion's suffix. Polyatomic Ion Charged group of atoms, often containing oxygen, that combines with hydrogen to form oxyacids. Anion Negatively charged ion, typically a nonmetal, that pairs with hydrogen in acid formation. Nomenclature Systematic method for naming acids based on their composition and the endings of their components. Base Name Root portion of a nonmetal's name used in acid naming, sometimes modified for sulfur and phosphorus. Suffix Ending added to acid names, such as 'ic acid' or 'ous acid,' determined by the polyatomic ion present. Exception Case where standard acid naming rules do not apply, such as acetic acid's structure. Periodic Table Reference chart essential for identifying nonmetals, their charges, and forming correct acid names.
Naming Acids definitions
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