Acid Covalent compound typically starting with hydrogen ion and containing only nonmetals, often with unique naming rules.

Hydrogen Ion Positively charged particle (H+) that initiates the structure of most acids and is central to acid naming.

Hydronium Ion Alternate name for the hydrogen ion, emphasizing its role in acid chemistry.

Covalent Compound Substance formed by nonmetals sharing electrons, foundational to acid structure.

Nonmetal Element type found in acids, especially as the partner to hydrogen in covalent bonding.

Binary Acid Acid composed of hydrogen and a single nonmetal anion, excluding oxygen, named with 'hydro-' and 'ic acid' endings.