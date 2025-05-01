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What is the typical starting ion in an acid, and what is another name for it? The typical starting ion in an acid is the hydrogen ion (H+), also known as the hydronium ion. What type of elements are found in covalent compounds? Covalent compounds contain only nonmetals bonded together. What is the general formula for a binary acid? A binary acid generally starts with hydrogen and is bonded to a nonmetal anion that is not oxygen. How do you name a binary acid? Use the prefix 'hydro-', the base name of the nonmetal, and end with 'ic acid'. What is the exception to using just the base name for sulfur and phosphorus in binary acids? For sulfur, use the entire name; for phosphorus, use more than just the base name (phosphor-). What is an oxyacid? An oxyacid is a covalent compound containing hydrogen and a polyatomic ion with oxygen. How do you name an oxyacid if the polyatomic ion ends in '-ate'? Change the '-ate' ending to '-ic acid' in the acid name. How do you name an oxyacid if the polyatomic ion ends in '-ite'? Change the '-ite' ending to '-ous acid' in the acid name. What is a memory tool for remembering how to name acids with '-ate' polyatomic ions? Remember 'I ate and it was icky' to link '-ate' to '-ic acid'. What is a memory tool for remembering how to name acids with '-ite' polyatomic ions? Remember 'I only bite into things that are delicious' to link '-ite' to '-ous acid'. What is an example of a binary acid and its name? HI is a binary acid and its name is hydroiodic acid. What is an example of an oxyacid and its name when the polyatomic ion is nitrate? HNO3 is an oxyacid and its name is nitric acid. What is an example of an oxyacid and its name when the polyatomic ion is nitrite? HNO2 is an oxyacid and its name is nitrous acid. What is the exception to acids usually starting with hydrogen in their formula? Acetic acid is an exception, as it can be written with the hydrogen at the end (CH3COOH). Why is it important to know polyatomic ions when naming oxyacids? Knowing polyatomic ions is crucial because the acid's name depends on the ending of the polyatomic ion.
Naming Acids quiz
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