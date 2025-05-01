What is the typical starting ion in an acid, and what is another name for it? The typical starting ion in an acid is the hydrogen ion (H+), also known as the hydronium ion.

What type of elements are found in covalent compounds? Covalent compounds contain only nonmetals bonded together.

What is the general formula for a binary acid? A binary acid generally starts with hydrogen and is bonded to a nonmetal anion that is not oxygen.

How do you name a binary acid? Use the prefix 'hydro-', the base name of the nonmetal, and end with 'ic acid'.

What is the exception to using just the base name for sulfur and phosphorus in binary acids? For sulfur, use the entire name; for phosphorus, use more than just the base name (phosphor-).

What is an oxyacid? An oxyacid is a covalent compound containing hydrogen and a polyatomic ion with oxygen.