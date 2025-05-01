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Naming Acids quiz

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  • What is the typical starting ion in an acid, and what is another name for it?
    The typical starting ion in an acid is the hydrogen ion (H+), also known as the hydronium ion.
  • What type of elements are found in covalent compounds?
    Covalent compounds contain only nonmetals bonded together.
  • What is the general formula for a binary acid?
    A binary acid generally starts with hydrogen and is bonded to a nonmetal anion that is not oxygen.
  • How do you name a binary acid?
    Use the prefix 'hydro-', the base name of the nonmetal, and end with 'ic acid'.
  • What is the exception to using just the base name for sulfur and phosphorus in binary acids?
    For sulfur, use the entire name; for phosphorus, use more than just the base name (phosphor-).
  • What is an oxyacid?
    An oxyacid is a covalent compound containing hydrogen and a polyatomic ion with oxygen.
  • How do you name an oxyacid if the polyatomic ion ends in '-ate'?
    Change the '-ate' ending to '-ic acid' in the acid name.
  • How do you name an oxyacid if the polyatomic ion ends in '-ite'?
    Change the '-ite' ending to '-ous acid' in the acid name.
  • What is a memory tool for remembering how to name acids with '-ate' polyatomic ions?
    Remember 'I ate and it was icky' to link '-ate' to '-ic acid'.
  • What is a memory tool for remembering how to name acids with '-ite' polyatomic ions?
    Remember 'I only bite into things that are delicious' to link '-ite' to '-ous acid'.
  • What is an example of a binary acid and its name?
    HI is a binary acid and its name is hydroiodic acid.
  • What is an example of an oxyacid and its name when the polyatomic ion is nitrate?
    HNO3 is an oxyacid and its name is nitric acid.
  • What is an example of an oxyacid and its name when the polyatomic ion is nitrite?
    HNO2 is an oxyacid and its name is nitrous acid.
  • What is the exception to acids usually starting with hydrogen in their formula?
    Acetic acid is an exception, as it can be written with the hydrogen at the end (CH3COOH).
  • Why is it important to know polyatomic ions when naming oxyacids?
    Knowing polyatomic ions is crucial because the acid's name depends on the ending of the polyatomic ion.