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Alcohol A compound featuring a hydroxyl group attached to a saturated carbon atom, central to organic chemistry naming. Common Name A traditional naming system combining an alkyl group with a functional group descriptor for simple compounds. Alkyl Group A hydrocarbon fragment derived from an alkane, used as a prefix in naming organic molecules. Methyl Alcohol A simple alcohol with a single carbon alkyl group, often referred to as wood alcohol. Propyl Alcohol An alcohol with a three-carbon alkyl group, commonly used as a solvent and in organic synthesis. Hexyl Alcohol An alcohol containing a six-carbon alkyl group, used in fragrances and as a chemical intermediate. Naming Convention A systematic approach for assigning names to compounds based on structural features and functional groups. Functional Group A specific group of atoms within a molecule responsible for characteristic chemical reactions. Molecular Structure The arrangement of atoms within a molecule, influencing its properties and reactivity. Oxidation Reaction A process where an alcohol loses electrons, often forming a carbonyl compound. Substitution Reaction A chemical process where one functional group in a molecule is replaced by another.
Naming Alcohols (Common Names) definitions
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