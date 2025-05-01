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Naming Alcohols (Common Names) definitions

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  • Alcohol
    A compound featuring a hydroxyl group attached to a saturated carbon atom, central to organic chemistry naming.
  • Common Name
    A traditional naming system combining an alkyl group with a functional group descriptor for simple compounds.
  • Alkyl Group
    A hydrocarbon fragment derived from an alkane, used as a prefix in naming organic molecules.
  • Methyl Alcohol
    A simple alcohol with a single carbon alkyl group, often referred to as wood alcohol.
  • Propyl Alcohol
    An alcohol with a three-carbon alkyl group, commonly used as a solvent and in organic synthesis.
  • Hexyl Alcohol
    An alcohol containing a six-carbon alkyl group, used in fragrances and as a chemical intermediate.
  • Naming Convention
    A systematic approach for assigning names to compounds based on structural features and functional groups.
  • Functional Group
    A specific group of atoms within a molecule responsible for characteristic chemical reactions.
  • Molecular Structure
    The arrangement of atoms within a molecule, influencing its properties and reactivity.
  • Oxidation Reaction
    A process where an alcohol loses electrons, often forming a carbonyl compound.
  • Substitution Reaction
    A chemical process where one functional group in a molecule is replaced by another.