Alcohol A compound featuring a hydroxyl group attached to a saturated carbon atom, central to organic chemistry naming.

Common Name A traditional naming system combining an alkyl group with a functional group descriptor for simple compounds.

Alkyl Group A hydrocarbon fragment derived from an alkane, used as a prefix in naming organic molecules.

Methyl Alcohol A simple alcohol with a single carbon alkyl group, often referred to as wood alcohol.

Propyl Alcohol An alcohol with a three-carbon alkyl group, commonly used as a solvent and in organic synthesis.

Hexyl Alcohol An alcohol containing a six-carbon alkyl group, used in fragrances and as a chemical intermediate.