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Naming Aldehydes definitions

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  • Aldehyde
    Organic compound featuring a carbonyl group bonded to a hydrogen atom, always at the end of a carbon chain.
  • Carbonyl Group
    Functional group consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, central to aldehyde structure.
  • Parent Chain
    Longest continuous chain of carbon atoms containing the carbonyl group, used as the base for naming.
  • Prefix
    Short word part indicating the number of carbons in simple aldehydes, such as form, acet, propion, butyl, or valor.
  • Suffix
    Word ending added to the parent chain name, changed from 'e' to 'al' for aldehydes.
  • Substituent
    Atom or group attached to the main carbon chain, named and numbered based on its position from the carbonyl carbon.
  • Numerical Location
    Number assigned to each carbon in the chain, starting from the carbonyl carbon, to indicate substituent positions.
  • Common Name
    Traditional naming system for simple aldehydes using specific prefixes and the suffix 'aldehyde.'
  • Formaldehyde
    Simplest aldehyde, containing only one carbon atom, commonly used as a preservative.
  • Acetaldehyde
    Aldehyde with two carbon atoms, known for its role in metabolism and as a building block in chemistry.
  • Propionaldehyde
    Aldehyde with three carbon atoms, named using the propion prefix in the common system.
  • Butyraldehyde
    Aldehyde with four carbon atoms, named using the butyl prefix in the common system.
  • Valeraldehyde
    Aldehyde with five carbon atoms, named using the valor prefix in the common system.
  • Chloro Group
    Substituent consisting of a chlorine atom, named as 'chloro' and given a position number in the chain.