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Aldehyde Organic compound featuring a carbonyl group bonded to a hydrogen atom, always at the end of a carbon chain. Carbonyl Group Functional group consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, central to aldehyde structure. Parent Chain Longest continuous chain of carbon atoms containing the carbonyl group, used as the base for naming. Prefix Short word part indicating the number of carbons in simple aldehydes, such as form, acet, propion, butyl, or valor. Suffix Word ending added to the parent chain name, changed from 'e' to 'al' for aldehydes. Substituent Atom or group attached to the main carbon chain, named and numbered based on its position from the carbonyl carbon. Numerical Location Number assigned to each carbon in the chain, starting from the carbonyl carbon, to indicate substituent positions. Common Name Traditional naming system for simple aldehydes using specific prefixes and the suffix 'aldehyde.' Formaldehyde Simplest aldehyde, containing only one carbon atom, commonly used as a preservative. Acetaldehyde Aldehyde with two carbon atoms, known for its role in metabolism and as a building block in chemistry. Propionaldehyde Aldehyde with three carbon atoms, named using the propion prefix in the common system. Butyraldehyde Aldehyde with four carbon atoms, named using the butyl prefix in the common system. Valeraldehyde Aldehyde with five carbon atoms, named using the valor prefix in the common system. Chloro Group Substituent consisting of a chlorine atom, named as 'chloro' and given a position number in the chain.
Naming Aldehydes definitions
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