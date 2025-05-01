Aldehyde Organic compound featuring a carbonyl group bonded to a hydrogen atom, always at the end of a carbon chain.

Carbonyl Group Functional group consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, central to aldehyde structure.

Parent Chain Longest continuous chain of carbon atoms containing the carbonyl group, used as the base for naming.

Prefix Short word part indicating the number of carbons in simple aldehydes, such as form, acet, propion, butyl, or valor.

Suffix Word ending added to the parent chain name, changed from 'e' to 'al' for aldehydes.

Substituent Atom or group attached to the main carbon chain, named and numbered based on its position from the carbonyl carbon.