What type of bond characterizes alkynes? Alkynes are characterized by a carbon-carbon triple bond.

How does the suffix change when naming alkynes compared to alkanes? The suffix changes from 'ane' in alkanes to 'yne' in alkynes.

Are cis or trans isomers possible in alkynes? No, alkynes do not have cis or trans isomers due to the nature of the triple bond.

What must be specified when naming an alkyne? The numerical location of the triple bond and any substituents must be specified.

What is the main similarity between naming alkynes and alkenes? Both require specifying the location of the multiple bond and substituents.

Why do alkynes not have cis or trans isomers? The triple bond restricts rotation, preventing cis or trans isomerism.