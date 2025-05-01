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What type of bond characterizes alkynes? Alkynes are characterized by a carbon-carbon triple bond. How does the suffix change when naming alkynes compared to alkanes? The suffix changes from 'ane' in alkanes to 'yne' in alkynes. Are cis or trans isomers possible in alkynes? No, alkynes do not have cis or trans isomers due to the nature of the triple bond. What must be specified when naming an alkyne? The numerical location of the triple bond and any substituents must be specified. What is the main similarity between naming alkynes and alkenes? Both require specifying the location of the multiple bond and substituents. Why do alkynes not have cis or trans isomers? The triple bond restricts rotation, preventing cis or trans isomerism. What is the modifier used in the name of an alkyne? The modifier is the suffix '-yne' indicating a triple bond. When naming alkynes, what must be included besides the base name? The location of the triple bond and any substituents must be included. What is the difference in suffix between alkanes and alkynes? Alkanes use '-ane' while alkynes use '-yne'. What does the triple bond in alkynes affect in their naming? It requires specifying its position in the molecule's name. How are substituents handled in alkyne nomenclature? Their numerical location is specified in the name. What is the base rule for naming alkynes? Follow alkene naming rules but change the suffix to '-yne'. What must be changed in the name when moving from an alkane to an alkyne? The ending changes from '-ane' to '-yne'. Why is it important to specify the location of the triple bond in alkynes? It distinguishes different structural isomers of alkynes. What is the key structural feature of alkynes? A carbon-carbon triple bond is the key feature.
Naming Alkynes quiz
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Naming Alkynes
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