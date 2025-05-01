Binary Molecular Compound A molecule formed from two different nonmetal elements bonded together, often with variable atom ratios.

Nonmetal An element that typically gains electrons, found on the right side of the periodic table, and forms covalent bonds.

Numerical Prefix A word part indicating the number of atoms of an element in a compound, such as di for 2 or tetra for 4.

Mono A prefix meaning one, used only for the second element in naming, never for the first nonmetal.

Di A prefix meaning two, used to show that two atoms of an element are present in a molecular compound.

Tri A prefix meaning three, indicating the presence of three atoms of a particular element in a compound.