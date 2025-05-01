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Binary Molecular Compound A molecule formed from two different nonmetal elements bonded together, often with variable atom ratios. Nonmetal An element that typically gains electrons, found on the right side of the periodic table, and forms covalent bonds. Numerical Prefix A word part indicating the number of atoms of an element in a compound, such as di for 2 or tetra for 4. Mono A prefix meaning one, used only for the second element in naming, never for the first nonmetal. Di A prefix meaning two, used to show that two atoms of an element are present in a molecular compound. Tri A prefix meaning three, indicating the presence of three atoms of a particular element in a compound. Tetra A prefix meaning four, used before an element’s name to show four atoms are present in the molecule. Penta A prefix meaning five, used to indicate five atoms of an element in a molecular compound. Hexa A prefix meaning six, used to show six atoms of an element are present in the compound. Hepta A prefix meaning seven, indicating seven atoms of an element in a binary molecular compound. Octa A prefix meaning eight, used to denote eight atoms of an element in a molecule. Nona A prefix meaning nine, used to show nine atoms of an element are present in the compound. Deca A prefix meaning ten, indicating ten atoms of an element in a binary molecular compound. Covalent Bond A chemical link formed by the sharing of electron pairs between two nonmetal atoms. Ide Ending A suffix added to the second element’s name in a binary molecular compound to indicate its modified form.
Naming Binary Molecular Compounds definitions
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