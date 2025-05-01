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Naming Binary Molecular Compounds definitions

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  • Binary Molecular Compound
    A molecule formed from two different nonmetal elements bonded together, often with variable atom ratios.
  • Nonmetal
    An element that typically gains electrons, found on the right side of the periodic table, and forms covalent bonds.
  • Numerical Prefix
    A word part indicating the number of atoms of an element in a compound, such as di for 2 or tetra for 4.
  • Mono
    A prefix meaning one, used only for the second element in naming, never for the first nonmetal.
  • Di
    A prefix meaning two, used to show that two atoms of an element are present in a molecular compound.
  • Tri
    A prefix meaning three, indicating the presence of three atoms of a particular element in a compound.
  • Tetra
    A prefix meaning four, used before an element’s name to show four atoms are present in the molecule.
  • Penta
    A prefix meaning five, used to indicate five atoms of an element in a molecular compound.
  • Hexa
    A prefix meaning six, used to show six atoms of an element are present in the compound.
  • Hepta
    A prefix meaning seven, indicating seven atoms of an element in a binary molecular compound.
  • Octa
    A prefix meaning eight, used to denote eight atoms of an element in a molecule.
  • Nona
    A prefix meaning nine, used to show nine atoms of an element are present in the compound.
  • Deca
    A prefix meaning ten, indicating ten atoms of an element in a binary molecular compound.
  • Covalent Bond
    A chemical link formed by the sharing of electron pairs between two nonmetal atoms.
  • Ide Ending
    A suffix added to the second element’s name in a binary molecular compound to indicate its modified form.