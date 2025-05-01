What elements make up binary molecular compounds? Binary molecular compounds consist of two different non-metal elements.

Why are numerical prefixes used in naming binary molecular compounds? Numerical prefixes are used because these compounds can combine in different proportions.

What is the prefix for one atom in a binary molecular compound? The prefix for one atom is 'mono'.

List the prefixes for numbers 1 through 5 used in binary molecular compounds. The prefixes are mono (1), di (2), tri (3), tetra (4), and penta (5).

What is the prefix for six atoms in a binary molecular compound? The prefix for six atoms is 'hexa'.

How is the first non-metal named in a binary molecular compound? The first non-metal is named normally and uses all numerical prefixes except for 'mono'.