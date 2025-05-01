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Naming Binary Molecular Compounds quiz

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  • What elements make up binary molecular compounds?
    Binary molecular compounds consist of two different non-metal elements.
  • Why are numerical prefixes used in naming binary molecular compounds?
    Numerical prefixes are used because these compounds can combine in different proportions.
  • What is the prefix for one atom in a binary molecular compound?
    The prefix for one atom is 'mono'.
  • List the prefixes for numbers 1 through 5 used in binary molecular compounds.
    The prefixes are mono (1), di (2), tri (3), tetra (4), and penta (5).
  • What is the prefix for six atoms in a binary molecular compound?
    The prefix for six atoms is 'hexa'.
  • How is the first non-metal named in a binary molecular compound?
    The first non-metal is named normally and uses all numerical prefixes except for 'mono'.
  • How is the second non-metal named in a binary molecular compound?
    The second non-metal uses any numerical prefix and changes its ending to 'ide'.
  • What happens to the ending of the second non-metal in binary molecular compounds?
    The ending of the second non-metal is changed to 'ide'.
  • What is the prefix for seven atoms in a binary molecular compound?
    The prefix for seven atoms is 'hepta'.
  • What is the prefix for eight atoms in a binary molecular compound?
    The prefix for eight atoms is 'octa'.
  • What is the prefix for nine atoms in a binary molecular compound?
    The prefix for nine atoms is 'nona'.
  • What is the prefix for ten atoms in a binary molecular compound?
    The prefix for ten atoms is 'deca'.
  • When is the 'a' dropped from a numerical prefix in naming binary molecular compounds?
    The 'a' is dropped if the prefix ending in 'a' is followed by an element starting with 'o'.
  • Give an example of dropping the 'a' in a numerical prefix when naming a compound.
    For 'tetraoxide', the 'a' is dropped, resulting in 'tetroxide'.
  • Do binary molecular compounds use the prefix 'mono' for the first element?
    No, the prefix 'mono' is not used for the first element.