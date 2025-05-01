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What elements make up binary molecular compounds? Binary molecular compounds consist of two different non-metal elements. Why are numerical prefixes used in naming binary molecular compounds? Numerical prefixes are used because these compounds can combine in different proportions. What is the prefix for one atom in a binary molecular compound? The prefix for one atom is 'mono'. List the prefixes for numbers 1 through 5 used in binary molecular compounds. The prefixes are mono (1), di (2), tri (3), tetra (4), and penta (5). What is the prefix for six atoms in a binary molecular compound? The prefix for six atoms is 'hexa'. How is the first non-metal named in a binary molecular compound? The first non-metal is named normally and uses all numerical prefixes except for 'mono'. How is the second non-metal named in a binary molecular compound? The second non-metal uses any numerical prefix and changes its ending to 'ide'. What happens to the ending of the second non-metal in binary molecular compounds? The ending of the second non-metal is changed to 'ide'. What is the prefix for seven atoms in a binary molecular compound? The prefix for seven atoms is 'hepta'. What is the prefix for eight atoms in a binary molecular compound? The prefix for eight atoms is 'octa'. What is the prefix for nine atoms in a binary molecular compound? The prefix for nine atoms is 'nona'. What is the prefix for ten atoms in a binary molecular compound? The prefix for ten atoms is 'deca'. When is the 'a' dropped from a numerical prefix in naming binary molecular compounds? The 'a' is dropped if the prefix ending in 'a' is followed by an element starting with 'o'. Give an example of dropping the 'a' in a numerical prefix when naming a compound. For 'tetraoxide', the 'a' is dropped, resulting in 'tetroxide'. Do binary molecular compounds use the prefix 'mono' for the first element? No, the prefix 'mono' is not used for the first element.
Naming Binary Molecular Compounds quiz
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