What functional groups characterize an ester molecule? An ester has an oxygen atom connected to an alkyl group and a carbon chain containing a carbonyl group.

How is the parent chain of an ester named in IUPAC nomenclature? The parent chain is named as if it were a carboxylic acid, but the ending 'oic acid' is replaced with 'oate'.

Where is the alkyl group placed in the name of an ester? The alkyl group attached to the oxygen is named as a substituent at the beginning of the ester name.

Is a numerical location needed for the alkyl group in ester naming? No, because the alkyl group is attached directly to the oxygen, its location does not need to be specified.

How do you determine the length of the carbon chain in an ester? Start counting from the carbonyl group, which is considered carbon number one.

What suffix replaces 'oic acid' in the ester parent chain name? The suffix 'oate' replaces 'oic acid' in the ester parent chain name.