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What functional groups characterize an ester molecule? An ester has an oxygen atom connected to an alkyl group and a carbon chain containing a carbonyl group. How is the parent chain of an ester named in IUPAC nomenclature? The parent chain is named as if it were a carboxylic acid, but the ending 'oic acid' is replaced with 'oate'. Where is the alkyl group placed in the name of an ester? The alkyl group attached to the oxygen is named as a substituent at the beginning of the ester name. Is a numerical location needed for the alkyl group in ester naming? No, because the alkyl group is attached directly to the oxygen, its location does not need to be specified. How do you determine the length of the carbon chain in an ester? Start counting from the carbonyl group, which is considered carbon number one. What suffix replaces 'oic acid' in the ester parent chain name? The suffix 'oate' replaces 'oic acid' in the ester parent chain name. How are substituents on the carbon chain of an ester named? Substituents are named in alphabetical order, and their positions are indicated by numbers. What prefixes are used for multiple identical substituents in ester naming? Prefixes like di-, tri-, and tetra- are used for two, three, or four identical substituents, respectively. How are numbers and letters separated in ester names? Commas separate numbers from numbers, dashes separate letters from numbers, and spaces are used between the alkyl group and the rest of the name. In common naming, how is the parent chain of an ester named? The parent chain uses common name prefixes with an 'ate' ending, such as 'valerate' for a five-carbon chain. What is the first step in naming an ester using the common system? Identify the alkyl group connected to the oxygen atom and name it as a substituent. When naming esters, do you count the prefixes di-, tri-, tetra- in alphabetical order? No, prefixes like di-, tri-, and tetra- are not considered when alphabetizing substituents. How do you indicate the position of a substituent on the ester’s carbon chain? The position is indicated by a number corresponding to the carbon it is attached to, starting from the carbonyl group. What is the significance of the space in the ester name between the alkyl group and the rest? The space indicates that the alkyl group is attached to the oxygen atom of the ester. Why is the carbonyl group always carbon number one in ester naming? Because the carbonyl group is the functional group that defines the parent chain, it is always assigned as carbon number one.
Naming Esters quiz
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