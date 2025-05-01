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Ether A molecule featuring an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl groups, forming a distinct functional group in organic chemistry. Oxygen Atom An element that forms a bridge between two alkyl groups in certain organic compounds, crucial for their classification. Alkyl Group A hydrocarbon fragment derived from an alkane, often attached to functional groups in organic molecules. Parent Name The main part of a compound's name, indicating its core structure, often used as the base in systematic nomenclature. Substituent An atom or group of atoms replacing hydrogen in a hydrocarbon, altering the molecule's properties and name. IUPAC Rules A standardized set of guidelines for naming chemical compounds, ensuring consistency and clarity in nomenclature. Alkoxy Substituent A group formed by combining a smaller alkyl group with an oxygen atom, used as a prefix in systematic names. Naming System A structured method for assigning names to chemical compounds based on their structure and substituents. Location The specific position of a substituent or group within a molecule, often indicated by a number in nomenclature. Nomenclature The systematic approach to naming chemical compounds, governed by established conventions and rules. Alkane A saturated hydrocarbon containing only single bonds, serving as a reference for naming related compounds. Functional Group A specific grouping of atoms within a molecule that imparts characteristic chemical properties.
Naming Ethers definitions
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