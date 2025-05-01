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Naming Ethers definitions

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  • Ether
    A molecule featuring an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl groups, forming a distinct functional group in organic chemistry.
  • Oxygen Atom
    An element that forms a bridge between two alkyl groups in certain organic compounds, crucial for their classification.
  • Alkyl Group
    A hydrocarbon fragment derived from an alkane, often attached to functional groups in organic molecules.
  • Parent Name
    The main part of a compound's name, indicating its core structure, often used as the base in systematic nomenclature.
  • Substituent
    An atom or group of atoms replacing hydrogen in a hydrocarbon, altering the molecule's properties and name.
  • IUPAC Rules
    A standardized set of guidelines for naming chemical compounds, ensuring consistency and clarity in nomenclature.
  • Alkoxy Substituent
    A group formed by combining a smaller alkyl group with an oxygen atom, used as a prefix in systematic names.
  • Naming System
    A structured method for assigning names to chemical compounds based on their structure and substituents.
  • Location
    The specific position of a substituent or group within a molecule, often indicated by a number in nomenclature.
  • Nomenclature
    The systematic approach to naming chemical compounds, governed by established conventions and rules.
  • Alkane
    A saturated hydrocarbon containing only single bonds, serving as a reference for naming related compounds.
  • Functional Group
    A specific grouping of atoms within a molecule that imparts characteristic chemical properties.