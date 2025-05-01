Ether A molecule featuring an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl groups, forming a distinct functional group in organic chemistry.

Oxygen Atom An element that forms a bridge between two alkyl groups in certain organic compounds, crucial for their classification.

Alkyl Group A hydrocarbon fragment derived from an alkane, often attached to functional groups in organic molecules.

Parent Name The main part of a compound's name, indicating its core structure, often used as the base in systematic nomenclature.

Substituent An atom or group of atoms replacing hydrogen in a hydrocarbon, altering the molecule's properties and name.

IUPAC Rules A standardized set of guidelines for naming chemical compounds, ensuring consistency and clarity in nomenclature.