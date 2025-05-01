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What are the two main components of an ionic compound? An ionic compound consists of a positive ion (cation) and a negative ion (anion). How can you remember that a cation is positively charged? The 't' in cation looks like a plus sign, reminding you it is positive. What are the two types of cations found in ionic compounds? Cations can be metals or the polyatomic ammonium ion (NH4+). Which polyatomic ion is a common positive ion in ionic compounds? The ammonium ion (NH4+) is a common positive polyatomic ion. What types of ions can anions be in ionic compounds? Anions can be nonmetals or polyatomic ions with negative charges. When naming an ionic compound, which ion is written first? The cation is always written first, followed by the anion. How do you name the cation if it is a metal with only one possible charge? You use the metal's name without a Roman numeral. What do you add to the name of a metal cation if it has multiple possible charges? A Roman numeral is added to indicate the specific positive charge. What is the base name of a nonmetal in an ionic compound? The base name is the beginning part of the nonmetal's name that remains unchanged. How is the name of a nonmetal anion modified in an ionic compound? The ending of the nonmetal's name is changed to 'ide.' What is the base name for the nonmetal oxygen? The base name for oxygen is 'ox.' How are polyatomic ions named in ionic compounds? Polyatomic ions retain their full names in the compound. Give an example of a polyatomic ion that keeps its name in an ionic compound. Phosphate remains 'phosphate' in the compound name. Why don't main group metals usually need a Roman numeral in their names? Main group metals typically have only one possible charge. What is the base name for the nonmetal chlorine? The base name for chlorine is 'chlor.'
Naming Ionic Compounds quiz
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