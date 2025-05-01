What are the two main components of an ionic compound? An ionic compound consists of a positive ion (cation) and a negative ion (anion).

How can you remember that a cation is positively charged? The 't' in cation looks like a plus sign, reminding you it is positive.

What are the two types of cations found in ionic compounds? Cations can be metals or the polyatomic ammonium ion (NH4+).

Which polyatomic ion is a common positive ion in ionic compounds? The ammonium ion (NH4+) is a common positive polyatomic ion.

What types of ions can anions be in ionic compounds? Anions can be nonmetals or polyatomic ions with negative charges.

When naming an ionic compound, which ion is written first? The cation is always written first, followed by the anion.