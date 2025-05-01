What is an ionic hydrate? An ionic hydrate is an ionic compound linked to at least one molecule of water.

What does the dot in a hydrate's chemical formula represent? The dot signifies the bonding of water molecules to the ionic compound.

In the formula CuxH2O, what does 'x' represent? 'x' represents the number of water molecules attached to the ionic compound.

Which steps are shared between naming ionic compounds and ionic hydrates? Steps 0 to 3 are the same for both naming ionic compounds and ionic hydrates.

What is the new step (step 4) when naming ionic hydrates? Step 4 involves naming the water portion as 'hydrate' and specifying the number of water molecules using numerical prefixes.

How do you indicate the number of water molecules in an ionic hydrate's name? You use numerical prefixes such as mono, di, tri, etc., before the word 'hydrate.'