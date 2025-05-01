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Naming Ionic Hydrates quiz

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  • What is an ionic hydrate?
    An ionic hydrate is an ionic compound linked to at least one molecule of water.
  • What does the dot in a hydrate's chemical formula represent?
    The dot signifies the bonding of water molecules to the ionic compound.
  • In the formula CuxH2O, what does 'x' represent?
    'x' represents the number of water molecules attached to the ionic compound.
  • Which steps are shared between naming ionic compounds and ionic hydrates?
    Steps 0 to 3 are the same for both naming ionic compounds and ionic hydrates.
  • What is the new step (step 4) when naming ionic hydrates?
    Step 4 involves naming the water portion as 'hydrate' and specifying the number of water molecules using numerical prefixes.
  • How do you indicate the number of water molecules in an ionic hydrate's name?
    You use numerical prefixes such as mono, di, tri, etc., before the word 'hydrate.'
  • What prefix is used for one water molecule in a hydrate?
    The prefix 'mono' is used for one water molecule.
  • What prefix is used for two water molecules in a hydrate?
    The prefix 'di' is used for two water molecules.
  • What prefix is used for three water molecules in a hydrate?
    The prefix 'tri' is used for three water molecules.
  • What prefix is used for four water molecules in a hydrate?
    The prefix 'tetra' is used for four water molecules.
  • What prefix is used for five water molecules in a hydrate?
    The prefix 'penta' is used for five water molecules.
  • What prefix is used for six water molecules in a hydrate?
    The prefix 'hexa' is used for six water molecules.
  • What prefix is used for seven water molecules in a hydrate?
    The prefix 'hepta' is used for seven water molecules.
  • What prefix is used for eight water molecules in a hydrate?
    The prefix 'octa' is used for eight water molecules.
  • What prefixes are used for nine and ten water molecules in a hydrate?
    'Nona' is used for nine and 'deca' is used for ten water molecules.