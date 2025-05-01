Cation A positively charged ion formed when an atom loses one or more electrons, often a metal in ionic compounds.

Roman Numeral A symbol used in systematic names to indicate the specific positive charge of a metal ion with multiple possible charges.

Systematic Name A naming method that combines the element's name, a Roman numeral for charge, and the word ion for clarity.

Common Name An older naming method for metal ions, often using Latin roots and suffixes to indicate different charges.

Suffix An ending added to a cation's name, such as '-ous' for lower charge and '-ic' for higher charge in common names.

Latin Root The original language base for some element names and symbols, influencing traditional cation names.