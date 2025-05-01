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Naming Monoatomic Cations definitions

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  • Cation
    A positively charged ion formed when an atom loses one or more electrons, often a metal in ionic compounds.
  • Roman Numeral
    A symbol used in systematic names to indicate the specific positive charge of a metal ion with multiple possible charges.
  • Systematic Name
    A naming method that combines the element's name, a Roman numeral for charge, and the word ion for clarity.
  • Common Name
    An older naming method for metal ions, often using Latin roots and suffixes to indicate different charges.
  • Suffix
    An ending added to a cation's name, such as '-ous' for lower charge and '-ic' for higher charge in common names.
  • Latin Root
    The original language base for some element names and symbols, influencing traditional cation names.
  • Group 1A
    A column in the periodic table whose metals form ions with a single positive charge, not requiring Roman numerals.
  • Group 2A
    A set of elements whose metals consistently form ions with a +2 charge, named without Roman numerals.
  • Charge
    The electrical property of an ion, determined by the loss or gain of electrons, indicated in naming conventions.
  • Mercury
    A unique element whose ions can exist as a pair with a combined charge, leading to special naming distinctions.
  • Ferrous
    A traditional name for the iron ion with a +2 charge, reflecting the lower oxidation state.
  • Ferric
    A traditional name for the iron ion with a +3 charge, indicating the higher oxidation state.
  • Cuprous
    A common name for the copper ion with a +1 charge, derived from its Latin root.
  • Cupric
    A common name for the copper ion with a +2 charge, reflecting the higher oxidation state.
  • Stannous
    A traditional name for the tin ion with a +2 charge, based on the Latin name for tin.