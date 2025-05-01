Back
Cation A positively charged ion formed when an atom loses one or more electrons, often a metal in ionic compounds. Roman Numeral A symbol used in systematic names to indicate the specific positive charge of a metal ion with multiple possible charges. Systematic Name A naming method that combines the element's name, a Roman numeral for charge, and the word ion for clarity. Common Name An older naming method for metal ions, often using Latin roots and suffixes to indicate different charges. Suffix An ending added to a cation's name, such as '-ous' for lower charge and '-ic' for higher charge in common names. Latin Root The original language base for some element names and symbols, influencing traditional cation names. Group 1A A column in the periodic table whose metals form ions with a single positive charge, not requiring Roman numerals. Group 2A A set of elements whose metals consistently form ions with a +2 charge, named without Roman numerals. Charge The electrical property of an ion, determined by the loss or gain of electrons, indicated in naming conventions. Mercury A unique element whose ions can exist as a pair with a combined charge, leading to special naming distinctions. Ferrous A traditional name for the iron ion with a +2 charge, reflecting the lower oxidation state. Ferric A traditional name for the iron ion with a +3 charge, indicating the higher oxidation state. Cuprous A common name for the copper ion with a +1 charge, derived from its Latin root. Cupric A common name for the copper ion with a +2 charge, reflecting the higher oxidation state. Stannous A traditional name for the tin ion with a +2 charge, based on the Latin name for tin.
Naming Monoatomic Cations definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15