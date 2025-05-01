What are the two categories of nitrogenous bases? The two categories are pyrimidines (single-ringed) and purines (double-ringed).

Which nitrogenous bases are classified as pyrimidines? Cytosine, thymine, and uracil are pyrimidines.

Which nitrogenous bases are classified as purines? Adenine and guanine are purines.

What is the memory tool for remembering pyrimidines? The memory tool is 'Creepy tombs under pyramids,' where 'Creepy' is cytosine, 'Tombs' is thymine, and 'Under' is uracil.

What is the memory tool for remembering purines? The memory tool is 'Pure as gold,' where 'Pure' stands for purines, 'As' for adenine, and 'Gold' for guanine.

Which pyrimidine is found only in DNA? Thymine is found only in DNA.