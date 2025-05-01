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What are the two categories of nitrogenous bases? The two categories are pyrimidines (single-ringed) and purines (double-ringed). Which nitrogenous bases are classified as pyrimidines? Cytosine, thymine, and uracil are pyrimidines. Which nitrogenous bases are classified as purines? Adenine and guanine are purines. What is the memory tool for remembering pyrimidines? The memory tool is 'Creepy tombs under pyramids,' where 'Creepy' is cytosine, 'Tombs' is thymine, and 'Under' is uracil. What is the memory tool for remembering purines? The memory tool is 'Pure as gold,' where 'Pure' stands for purines, 'As' for adenine, and 'Gold' for guanine. Which pyrimidine is found only in DNA? Thymine is found only in DNA. Which pyrimidine is found only in RNA? Uracil is found only in RNA. What is the basic structure of a pyrimidine? A pyrimidine has a single ring with two nitrogen atoms. How does the structure of thymine differ from uracil? Thymine has an additional methyl group compared to uracil. What functional group does cytosine have that uracil does not? Cytosine has an amine (NH2) group instead of one of the carbonyl groups found in uracil. How many rings are present in a purine structure? Purines have two fused rings. How many nitrogen atoms are embedded in the purine ring structure? There are four nitrogen atoms embedded in the purine rings. What group is added to the purine base to form adenine? An amine (NH2) group is added to form adenine. What groups are added to the purine base to form guanine? A carbonyl (oxygen) group and an amine (NH2) group are added to form guanine. Why can't a carbon in a pyrimidine or purine ring make five bonds? Carbon can only make up to four bonds, so adding a double bond where a carbonyl is present would exceed this limit.
Nitrogenous Bases quiz
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