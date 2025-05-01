Oxidative Phosphorylation A process coupling electron transport and ATP synthesis using a proton gradient across the mitochondrial membrane.

Electron Transport Chain A series of protein complexes in mitochondria transferring electrons to generate a proton gradient.

Proton Gradient A difference in proton concentration across the inner mitochondrial membrane, storing potential energy.

Chemiosmosis The movement of ions, especially protons, across a membrane down their concentration gradient to produce ATP.

Complex I The first protein complex in the electron transport chain where NADH donates electrons.

Complex II A protein complex in the electron transport chain where FADH2 donates electrons.