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Oxidative Phosphorylation definitions

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  • Oxidative Phosphorylation
    A process coupling electron transport and ATP synthesis using a proton gradient across the mitochondrial membrane.
  • Electron Transport Chain
    A series of protein complexes in mitochondria transferring electrons to generate a proton gradient.
  • Proton Gradient
    A difference in proton concentration across the inner mitochondrial membrane, storing potential energy.
  • Chemiosmosis
    The movement of ions, especially protons, across a membrane down their concentration gradient to produce ATP.
  • Complex I
    The first protein complex in the electron transport chain where NADH donates electrons.
  • Complex II
    A protein complex in the electron transport chain where FADH2 donates electrons.
  • Coenzyme Q
    A mobile electron carrier shuttling electrons from complexes I and II to complex III.
  • Cytochrome c
    A small protein transferring electrons from complex III to complex IV in the electron transport chain.
  • Complex IV
    The terminal protein complex in the electron transport chain where oxygen accepts electrons to form water.
  • ATP Synthase
    An enzyme complex (complex V) that uses proton flow to catalyze ATP formation from ADP and inorganic phosphate.
  • ADP
    A molecule that gains an inorganic phosphate during oxidative phosphorylation to become ATP.
  • NADH
    An electron carrier donating electrons to complex I, contributing to the proton gradient and ATP production.
  • FADH2
    An electron carrier donating electrons to complex II, yielding less ATP per molecule than NADH.
  • Intermembrane Space
    The region between mitochondrial membranes where protons accumulate, creating the gradient for ATP synthesis.
  • Theoretical Yield
    The calculated maximum number of ATP molecules produced under ideal conditions during oxidative phosphorylation.