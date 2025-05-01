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Oxidative Phosphorylation A process coupling electron transport and ATP synthesis using a proton gradient across the mitochondrial membrane. Electron Transport Chain A series of protein complexes in mitochondria transferring electrons to generate a proton gradient. Proton Gradient A difference in proton concentration across the inner mitochondrial membrane, storing potential energy. Chemiosmosis The movement of ions, especially protons, across a membrane down their concentration gradient to produce ATP. Complex I The first protein complex in the electron transport chain where NADH donates electrons. Complex II A protein complex in the electron transport chain where FADH2 donates electrons. Coenzyme Q A mobile electron carrier shuttling electrons from complexes I and II to complex III. Cytochrome c A small protein transferring electrons from complex III to complex IV in the electron transport chain. Complex IV The terminal protein complex in the electron transport chain where oxygen accepts electrons to form water. ATP Synthase An enzyme complex (complex V) that uses proton flow to catalyze ATP formation from ADP and inorganic phosphate. ADP A molecule that gains an inorganic phosphate during oxidative phosphorylation to become ATP. NADH An electron carrier donating electrons to complex I, contributing to the proton gradient and ATP production. FADH2 An electron carrier donating electrons to complex II, yielding less ATP per molecule than NADH. Intermembrane Space The region between mitochondrial membranes where protons accumulate, creating the gradient for ATP synthesis. Theoretical Yield The calculated maximum number of ATP molecules produced under ideal conditions during oxidative phosphorylation.
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Oxidative Phosphorylation
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