What is oxidative phosphorylation? Oxidative phosphorylation is the synthesis of ATP from ADP using energy from a proton gradient created by the electron transport chain.

What creates the proton gradient used in oxidative phosphorylation? The electron transport chain creates the proton gradient by pumping protons into the intermembrane space at complexes 1, 3, and 4.

What is chemiosmosis in the context of oxidative phosphorylation? Chemiosmosis is the diffusion of ions, specifically protons, across a membrane down their concentration gradient.

Which complexes in the electron transport chain pump protons into the intermembrane space? Complexes 1, 3, and 4 pump protons into the intermembrane space.

Where does NADH donate its electrons in the electron transport chain? NADH donates its electrons at complex 1 of the electron transport chain.

Where does FADH2 donate its electrons in the electron transport chain? FADH2 donates its electrons at complex 2 of the electron transport chain.