What type of reaction forms a peptide bond between amino acids? A condensation reaction forms a peptide bond, resulting in the loss of water.

What groups are involved in forming a peptide bond? The carboxyl group of one amino acid bonds with the amino group of another amino acid.

What is another name for a peptide bond? A peptide bond is also known as an amide bond.

What is lost during the formation of a peptide bond? One oxygen atom and two hydrogen atoms are lost, forming a molecule of water.

How is the structure of a peptide represented using amino acid codes? It is shown by connecting the three-letter codes of the amino acids with a hyphen.

What does the prefix 'di-' in dipeptide indicate? 'Di-' indicates that the peptide contains two amino acids.