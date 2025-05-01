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What type of reaction forms a peptide bond between amino acids? A condensation reaction forms a peptide bond, resulting in the loss of water. What groups are involved in forming a peptide bond? The carboxyl group of one amino acid bonds with the amino group of another amino acid. What is another name for a peptide bond? A peptide bond is also known as an amide bond. What is lost during the formation of a peptide bond? One oxygen atom and two hydrogen atoms are lost, forming a molecule of water. How is the structure of a peptide represented using amino acid codes? It is shown by connecting the three-letter codes of the amino acids with a hyphen. What does the prefix 'di-' in dipeptide indicate? 'Di-' indicates that the peptide contains two amino acids. How many amino acids are in a tripeptide? A tripeptide contains three amino acids. What is a polypeptide? A polypeptide is a peptide consisting of many amino acid residues. What is meant by the directionality of a peptide? Directionality refers to the peptide running from the N terminus (free amino group) to the C terminus (free carboxyl group). When drawing or naming peptides, which end is placed on the left? The N terminus, which has the free amino group, is placed on the left. What is a residue in the context of peptides? A residue is an individual amino acid within a peptide chain. How is a peptide bond visually represented in a peptide structure? It is represented by a hyphen between the three-letter codes of the amino acids. What happens to the nitrogen atom in the amino group after peptide bond formation? The nitrogen retains one hydrogen atom after the loss of two hydrogens during bond formation. What is the C terminus of a peptide? The C terminus is the end of the peptide with a free carboxyl group. Why is it important to maintain directionality when naming or drawing peptides? Maintaining directionality ensures the correct sequence and orientation from N terminus to C terminus.
Peptides quiz
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