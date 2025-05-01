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Peptides quiz

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  • What type of reaction forms a peptide bond between amino acids?
    A condensation reaction forms a peptide bond, resulting in the loss of water.
  • What groups are involved in forming a peptide bond?
    The carboxyl group of one amino acid bonds with the amino group of another amino acid.
  • What is another name for a peptide bond?
    A peptide bond is also known as an amide bond.
  • What is lost during the formation of a peptide bond?
    One oxygen atom and two hydrogen atoms are lost, forming a molecule of water.
  • How is the structure of a peptide represented using amino acid codes?
    It is shown by connecting the three-letter codes of the amino acids with a hyphen.
  • What does the prefix 'di-' in dipeptide indicate?
    'Di-' indicates that the peptide contains two amino acids.
  • How many amino acids are in a tripeptide?
    A tripeptide contains three amino acids.
  • What is a polypeptide?
    A polypeptide is a peptide consisting of many amino acid residues.
  • What is meant by the directionality of a peptide?
    Directionality refers to the peptide running from the N terminus (free amino group) to the C terminus (free carboxyl group).
  • When drawing or naming peptides, which end is placed on the left?
    The N terminus, which has the free amino group, is placed on the left.
  • What is a residue in the context of peptides?
    A residue is an individual amino acid within a peptide chain.
  • How is a peptide bond visually represented in a peptide structure?
    It is represented by a hyphen between the three-letter codes of the amino acids.
  • What happens to the nitrogen atom in the amino group after peptide bond formation?
    The nitrogen retains one hydrogen atom after the loss of two hydrogens during bond formation.
  • What is the C terminus of a peptide?
    The C terminus is the end of the peptide with a free carboxyl group.
  • Why is it important to maintain directionality when naming or drawing peptides?
    Maintaining directionality ensures the correct sequence and orientation from N terminus to C terminus.