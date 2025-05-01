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What does mass percent represent in a solution? Mass percent represents the percentage of a solute in grams within a solution also measured in grams. How is mass/volume percent (m/v percent) defined? Mass/volume percent expresses the concentration of a solute in grams dissolved in a specific volume of solution in milliliters. What is the formula for mass/volume percent concentration? The formula is (grams of solute / milliliters of solution) x 100%. What does volume/volume percent (v/v percent) represent? Volume/volume percent represents the concentration of a solute in milliliters dissolved in a total volume of solution also measured in milliliters. What is the formula for volume/volume percent concentration? The formula is (milliliters of solute / milliliters of solution) x 100%. What units are used for solute and solution in mass percent calculations? Both solute and solution are measured in grams for mass percent calculations. What units are used for solute and solution in mass/volume percent calculations? Solute is measured in grams and solution in milliliters for mass/volume percent. What units are used for solute and solution in volume/volume percent calculations? Both solute and solution are measured in milliliters for volume/volume percent. How do you abbreviate mass/volume percent concentration? Mass/volume percent concentration is abbreviated as m/v percent. How do you abbreviate volume/volume percent concentration? Volume/volume percent concentration is abbreviated as v/v percent. What mathematical operation is used in all percent concentration formulas? All percent concentration formulas multiply the ratio by 100%. Why is mass/volume percent useful in expressing solution concentrations? It allows calculation of the percentage of a solute in grams within a specific volume of solution in milliliters. What is the main difference between mass percent and mass/volume percent? Mass percent uses grams for both solute and solution, while mass/volume percent uses grams for solute and milliliters for solution. What is the main difference between mass/volume percent and volume/volume percent? Mass/volume percent uses grams and milliliters, while volume/volume percent uses milliliters for both solute and solution. What does multiplying by 100% in the percent concentration formulas achieve? Multiplying by 100% converts the ratio into a percentage value.
Percent Concentrations quiz
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