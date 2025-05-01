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Percent Concentrations quiz

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  • What does mass percent represent in a solution?
    Mass percent represents the percentage of a solute in grams within a solution also measured in grams.
  • How is mass/volume percent (m/v percent) defined?
    Mass/volume percent expresses the concentration of a solute in grams dissolved in a specific volume of solution in milliliters.
  • What is the formula for mass/volume percent concentration?
    The formula is (grams of solute / milliliters of solution) x 100%.
  • What does volume/volume percent (v/v percent) represent?
    Volume/volume percent represents the concentration of a solute in milliliters dissolved in a total volume of solution also measured in milliliters.
  • What is the formula for volume/volume percent concentration?
    The formula is (milliliters of solute / milliliters of solution) x 100%.
  • What units are used for solute and solution in mass percent calculations?
    Both solute and solution are measured in grams for mass percent calculations.
  • What units are used for solute and solution in mass/volume percent calculations?
    Solute is measured in grams and solution in milliliters for mass/volume percent.
  • What units are used for solute and solution in volume/volume percent calculations?
    Both solute and solution are measured in milliliters for volume/volume percent.
  • How do you abbreviate mass/volume percent concentration?
    Mass/volume percent concentration is abbreviated as m/v percent.
  • How do you abbreviate volume/volume percent concentration?
    Volume/volume percent concentration is abbreviated as v/v percent.
  • What mathematical operation is used in all percent concentration formulas?
    All percent concentration formulas multiply the ratio by 100%.
  • Why is mass/volume percent useful in expressing solution concentrations?
    It allows calculation of the percentage of a solute in grams within a specific volume of solution in milliliters.
  • What is the main difference between mass percent and mass/volume percent?
    Mass percent uses grams for both solute and solution, while mass/volume percent uses grams for solute and milliliters for solution.
  • What is the main difference between mass/volume percent and volume/volume percent?
    Mass/volume percent uses grams and milliliters, while volume/volume percent uses milliliters for both solute and solution.
  • What does multiplying by 100% in the percent concentration formulas achieve?
    Multiplying by 100% converts the ratio into a percentage value.