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What does stoichiometry allow us to determine in a chemical reaction? Stoichiometry allows us to theoretically determine how much product can be made from a given amount of starting material. What does percent yield measure in a chemical reaction? Percent yield measures how successful or efficient a scientist was in creating the desired product during an experiment. What is the formula for percent yield? Percent yield = (actual yield / theoretical yield) × 100. Why is it important to memorize the percent yield formula? It is important because the percent yield formula is often not provided on formula sheets during exams. What is considered an excellent percent yield? An excellent percent yield is equal to or greater than 90%. What percent yield range is classified as very good? A very good percent yield is equal to or greater than 80%. What percent yield is considered good? A good percent yield is equal to or greater than 70%. What value is considered a poor percent yield? A poor percent yield is less than 40%. What does actual yield refer to in a chemical experiment? Actual yield is the amount of pure product actually obtained from the experiment. How does actual yield usually compare to theoretical yield? Actual yield is always less than theoretical yield due to inefficiencies and losses. Why is no chemical reaction 100% efficient? No reaction is 100% efficient because of losses like spills, random losses, and external factors. What must you do if the units of actual yield and theoretical yield are different? You must convert the units so that both actual yield and theoretical yield are in the same units before calculating percent yield. What does theoretical yield represent? Theoretical yield is the calculated amount of product expected based on stoichiometry. Why might the amount of product obtained in the lab differ from the theoretical yield? The amount may differ due to experimental losses and inefficiencies that occur during the reaction. What does a high percent yield indicate about a chemical reaction? A high percent yield indicates that the reaction was efficient and successful in producing the desired product.
Percent Yield quiz
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