What does stoichiometry allow us to determine in a chemical reaction? Stoichiometry allows us to theoretically determine how much product can be made from a given amount of starting material.

What does percent yield measure in a chemical reaction? Percent yield measures how successful or efficient a scientist was in creating the desired product during an experiment.

What is the formula for percent yield? Percent yield = (actual yield / theoretical yield) × 100.

Why is it important to memorize the percent yield formula? It is important because the percent yield formula is often not provided on formula sheets during exams.

What is considered an excellent percent yield? An excellent percent yield is equal to or greater than 90%.

What percent yield range is classified as very good? A very good percent yield is equal to or greater than 80%.