What are the three main classifications of elements on the periodic table? The three classifications are metals, nonmetals, and metalloids.

Which color represents metals on the periodic table in the lesson example? Metals are represented by the color red.

What physical property describes the shininess of metals? Luster describes the shininess of metals.

How do metals conduct electricity compared to nonmetals? Metals are good conductors of electricity, while nonmetals are poor conductors.

What does it mean for a metal to be malleable? Malleable means metals can be hammered into thin sheets without breaking.

Where are most nonmetals located on the periodic table? Most nonmetals are found on the far right side of the periodic table, except hydrogen.