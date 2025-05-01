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What are the three main classifications of elements on the periodic table? The three classifications are metals, nonmetals, and metalloids. Which color represents metals on the periodic table in the lesson example? Metals are represented by the color red. What physical property describes the shininess of metals? Luster describes the shininess of metals. How do metals conduct electricity compared to nonmetals? Metals are good conductors of electricity, while nonmetals are poor conductors. What does it mean for a metal to be malleable? Malleable means metals can be hammered into thin sheets without breaking. Where are most nonmetals located on the periodic table? Most nonmetals are found on the far right side of the periodic table, except hydrogen. What is the opposite of luster in nonmetals? Nonmetals are dull, lacking the luster that metals have. How do nonmetals respond to being hammered compared to metals? Nonmetals are brittle and will crumble when hammered, unlike malleable metals. What is the imaginary staircase on the periodic table used to identify? The staircase helps locate the metalloids, which are elements with properties of both metals and nonmetals. How many metalloids are there, and can you name two? There are seven metalloids; examples include boron and silicon. What is a key technological use of silicon, a metalloid? Silicon is used in microchips and semiconductors, making it essential for computers and phones. Why is Silicon Valley named 'Silicon Valley'? It is named after the silicon chips developed there, not the tech companies. What are the two rows often omitted from the periodic table for visual clarity? The lanthanides and actinides are often shown below the main table but are part of it. What physical property do metals have that nonmetals may lack regarding transparency? Metals are opaque, while some nonmetals can be transparent. What term is used for metalloids because they have properties of both metals and nonmetals? Metalloids are also called semimetals or semiconductors.
Periodic Table: Classifications quiz
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