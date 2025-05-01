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Periodic Table: Classifications quiz

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  • What are the three main classifications of elements on the periodic table?
    The three classifications are metals, nonmetals, and metalloids.
  • Which color represents metals on the periodic table in the lesson example?
    Metals are represented by the color red.
  • What physical property describes the shininess of metals?
    Luster describes the shininess of metals.
  • How do metals conduct electricity compared to nonmetals?
    Metals are good conductors of electricity, while nonmetals are poor conductors.
  • What does it mean for a metal to be malleable?
    Malleable means metals can be hammered into thin sheets without breaking.
  • Where are most nonmetals located on the periodic table?
    Most nonmetals are found on the far right side of the periodic table, except hydrogen.
  • What is the opposite of luster in nonmetals?
    Nonmetals are dull, lacking the luster that metals have.
  • How do nonmetals respond to being hammered compared to metals?
    Nonmetals are brittle and will crumble when hammered, unlike malleable metals.
  • What is the imaginary staircase on the periodic table used to identify?
    The staircase helps locate the metalloids, which are elements with properties of both metals and nonmetals.
  • How many metalloids are there, and can you name two?
    There are seven metalloids; examples include boron and silicon.
  • What is a key technological use of silicon, a metalloid?
    Silicon is used in microchips and semiconductors, making it essential for computers and phones.
  • Why is Silicon Valley named 'Silicon Valley'?
    It is named after the silicon chips developed there, not the tech companies.
  • What are the two rows often omitted from the periodic table for visual clarity?
    The lanthanides and actinides are often shown below the main table but are part of it.
  • What physical property do metals have that nonmetals may lack regarding transparency?
    Metals are opaque, while some nonmetals can be transparent.
  • What term is used for metalloids because they have properties of both metals and nonmetals?
    Metalloids are also called semimetals or semiconductors.